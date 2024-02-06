The Houston Rockets visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Houston Rockets are on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets are 23-26 this season, and they are just outside the Play-In picture. Houston has already played the Pacers once this season, and they lost that game by six points. In the loss, Alperen Sengun finished with 30 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Fred VanVleet had 18 points and nine assists, as well. As a team, the Rockets made just five threes, and shot 48.5 percent from the field.

The Pacers are 28-23 this season, and they just snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Charlotte Hornets. In the win over the Rockets, Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 33 points to go along with 10 assists, and six rebounds. No other player had more than 18 points, but eight total players scored in the double-digits. As a team, the Pacers made 19 threes, and shot 52.4 percent from the field.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Pacers Odds

Houston Rockets: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +220

Indiana Pacers: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets have been one of the better defensive teams in the NBA this season, and they really need to show it in this one. They have allowed the ninth-fewest points per game this season at 112.3 per game. They allow the third-fewest field goals made per game this season, and fifth-lowest field goal percentage. Houston has been able to play well on the defensive end of the court, and that needs to continue. If the Rockets can play good enough defense, they will win this game.

The Rockets have a chance to put up some points in this game, and that is almost more important than their defense when playing the Pacers. Indiana allows the third-most points per game this season, and they allow teams to shoot over 50 percent from the field against them. If the Rockets can take advantage of their open shots, and make a few difficult ones, they will win this game.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Rockets are pretty good on defense. However, the Pacers are the best offensive team in the NBA this season. With Haliburton playing as well as he is, and the addition of Pascal Siakam, the Pacers are a very good team. Indiana has already scored 123 points on the Rockets this season, and they need to do that again. When Indiana scored 120+ points this season, they are 25-9. Scoring 120+ points seems to be very important towards their success. As long as Indiana keeps it up, they will win this game.

Final Rockets-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This game should be as good as the first one. Indiana should be able to put up points, but the Rockets will be able to score, as well. However, the Pacers will win if this game ends in a shootout. Because of this, I am going to take the Pacers to win this game.

Final Rockets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -7 (-108), Under 237 (-110)