Rumor has it that the New Orleans Pelicans are ready to move on from Zion Williamson. New Orleans is apparently floating the 2019 No. 1 overall pick in trade discussions to move up in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets are reportedly one of the teams that have entered the fray in trading for Williamson.

The Rockets are getting noisy this offseason with the star power they are targeting. Apart from Williamson, they are also in play for James Harden, who is apparently torn between returning to Houston or staying with his current squad, the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition, the Rockets are also reportedly looking to lure Kyrie Irving away from Dallas to their side of Texas.

If Houston can land Williamson in a trade, perhaps one of those prime free agents could come along for the ride. With that said, the Rockets must push hard to acquire the Pelicans star. Here is the perfect trade Houston must of New Orleans for Zion Williamson.

New Orleans Pelicans get: 4th overall pick (2023), 20th overall pick (2023), Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round

Houston Rockets get: Zion Williamson

You might be thinking, that is awfully a lot for a player who has only appeared in just 114 games in his four-year career. Unfortunately, that is the price you need to pay in order to acquire a star in NBA. In fact, that may not even be enough. The Pelicans could still ask for pick swaps and even second rounders if they were to part ways with their franchise star.

Nonetheless, the Rockets should be willing to pay this price and more to land Williamson. The high-flying freak athlete could be their ticket to bringing back James Harden. Those two would be a dynamic duo that, granted Williamson's health, could put Houston back into title contention, especially with the pieces they have.

The good thing about this trade for the Rockets is they get to keep their two prized picks from a year ago — Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Both are fast-rising stars and they would definitely be key pieces for Houston if they want to become competitive.

Green is slowly developing into an elite scorer in the NBA. The 20-year-old averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his sophomore campaign. He just needs to improve on becoming more efficient with his shot and be more selective in getting better quality looks. Perhaps getting to share the backcourt with Harden accelerates his development further.

Sengun, meanwhile, is becoming one of the most exciting big men to watch in the entire league. The Turkish center also had a strong second season, with averages of 14.8 points and 9.0 rebounds. His footwork on the post is something to watch and many fans already see shades of Nikola Jokic in his game. By the way, that guy just won an NBA Championship.

Moreover, the Rockets also retain Tari Eason in this deal. Eason showed a lot of promise in his rookie season with averages of 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 forward showed potential as a versatile defensive stud. Apparently, he is a “better Dennis Rodman” according to Rockets assistant John Lucas II. Eason's strong campaign earned him a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team.

If the Rockets are able to land Zion Williamson in a trade and bring back James Harden in free agency, Houston will once again be a movie.