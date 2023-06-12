The Houston Rockets have found themselves in the free agency hotbed as they are reportedly targeting big names such as James Harden and Kyrie Irving. This is obviously the news that keeps Rockets fans up at night. But the team has other concerns to address this offseason. An important one is the 2023 NBA Draft, where they will get the chance to pick twice in the first round. They own the No. 4 pick and the No. 20 pick, which they could use to add more young prospects to their already youthful roster.

Houston hired Ime Udoka as its new head coach, taking over Stephen Silas who mentored the squad for three seasons. After going to the Finals with the Boston Celtics in 2022, Udoka now takes on the challenge of steering a rebuilding roster.

The Rockets should enter this draft with the assumption that neither Irving nor Harden will sign with them, just to have some sort of insurance blanket. The 4th pick is undoubtedly Houston's main focus on draft day. In fact, the Rockets could potentially move the 20th pick. If they do stand pat and keep the selection, Houston will have a handful of choices at 20 in order to fill in their roster as currently constructed. They have a glaring need for a wing player who can both shoot and defend. They might just be able to find one with their second pick of the first round.

Nonetheless, here are two players the Rockets shouldn't take with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Nick Smith Jr.

Nick Smith Jr. is a player that could go in the middle or slide to the 20's in the first round of the NBA Draft. Smith is a combo guard that could become an elite scorer in the NBA. He has terrific touch on his floaters and has great control when going for runners in the lane. The 6-foot-5 guard can also knock down jumpers off the dribble in the pick-and-roll.

However, the problem with Smith is his lack of consistency. He shot a paltry 37.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season as a Razorback. That could be a concern in the NBA as consistency could determine if he is going to stay in the NBA for a long time or be out in a few years.

We've seen so many players in the mold of Smith who have the offensive bag, but can't really deliver on a consistent basis and see themselves out of the league after their first contract. Houston wouldn't want to waste their pick on that if Smith doesn't pan out as a legitimate NBA player.

In addition, the Rockets also already have a slew of score-first guards such as Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Josh Christopher. Nick Smith Jr. might just get lost in the shuffle and not get any opportunities on this Houston team.

2. Dereck Lively II

Dereck Lively II is also a name that could go in the teens up or fall to the early 20's of the NBA Draft, depending on the team's needs. Lively is a tall and lanky big man that can thrive as a pick-and-roll finisher, as well as a cutter to the basket. He is also a terrific shot blocker and rim protector. Lively averaged 2.4 blocks in college.

Despite being 7-foot-1, Lively is also mobile enough to show and hedge on the perimeter, or switch onto quicker wings and guards. Should he get beat, his 7-foot-8 wingspan comes in handy to block or bother shots from behind.

Lively, however, didn't produce much in his lone season at Duke. He averaged just 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Drafting a big man always has its question marks. That lack of production is a bit concerning and it's worth wondering if Dereck Lively II will be able to do so at the NBA level.