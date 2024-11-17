ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets will face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at the United Center. The Rockets (9-4) are riding a four-game winning streak, largely thanks to Alperen Sengun's impressive averages of 17.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Bulls (5-8) are looking to snap this streak at home. Zach Levine and Nikola Vucevic will be key players for Chicago, as they aim to leverage their scoring and rebounding abilities against a Rockets team that has shown resilience. Expect a competitive matchup with playoff implications as both teams seek momentum.

Here are the Rockets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Bulls NBA Odds

Houston Rockets: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Moneyline: +172

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are poised to secure a victory against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, November at the United Center, extending their impressive four-game winning streak. The Rockets' recent success can be attributed to their dynamic offensive strategy and improved defensive cohesion. Alperen Sengun has been a dominant force in the paint, averaging 17.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, while Jalen Green continues to showcase his scoring prowess, dropping 28 points in their recent win against the Clippers. The Rockets' ability to control the boards, evidenced by their 48 rebounds against the Clippers, will be crucial in limiting the Bulls' second-chance opportunities.

Chicago, despite their home-court advantage, has struggled to find consistency this season, holding a 5-8 record. While Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine remain offensive threats, the Bulls' defense has been inconsistent, allowing opponents to shoot at high percentages. The Rockets' balanced attack, featuring multiple players capable of scoring in double figures, will likely overwhelm Chicago's defensive schemes. Additionally, Houston's improved three-point shooting, demonstrated by their 15-of-40 performance from beyond the arc against the Clippers, will stretch the Bulls' defense and create opportunities for drives and cuts. With momentum on their side and a more cohesive team performance, the Rockets are well-positioned to outpace the Bulls and secure a road victory.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are primed to secure a victory against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, November, at the United Center, halting the Rockets' four-game winning streak. Despite their current 5-8 record, the Bulls have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent nail-biting 124-123 win over the New York Knicks but have since had a hard-fought defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-144. Zach LaVine's explosive performance, where he dropped 31 points on an efficient 70.6% shooting against the Knicks, demonstrates the Bulls' potential to catch fire offensively. The dynamic duo of LaVine and Vucevic, coupled with Coby White's playmaking, gives Chicago a multi-faceted attack that can exploit Houston's defense, which has shown vulnerabilities despite their recent success.

Chicago's home-court advantage will play a crucial role in this matchup, as the United Center crowd can energize the team and disrupt the Rockets' rhythm. The Bulls' superior ball movement, evidenced by their 28.6 assists per game (4th in the NBA), should create open looks against a Houston defense that has been inconsistent. Additionally, Chicago's ability to force turnovers could be a game-changer against a Rockets team prone to coughing up possessions. With the Bulls' offense clicking at 116.2 points per game and their determination to snap their home losing skid, they are poised to outpace the Rockets in what promises to be a high-scoring affair, ultimately securing a much-needed victory to boost their season momentum.

Final Rockets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets enter this matchup as 5-point favorites against the Chicago Bulls, riding a four-game winning streak and boasting a strong 9-4 record. The Rockets' dynamic offense, led by Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, has been firing on all cylinders lately. Their improved three-point shooting and dominance on the boards give them a significant edge. While the Bulls have shown flashes of brilliance, their inconsistent 5-8 record reflects their struggles this season. Coby White and Zach LaVine can certainly keep games close, but Chicago's defense has been porous, allowing opponents to score at will.

Given the Rockets' momentum and the Bulls' defensive woes, Houston is likely to cover the 5-point spread. Expect the Rockets to push the pace, exploit mismatches, and ultimately pull away in the second half., with Houston covering the spread and securing their fifth consecutive victory.

Final Rockets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -5 (-110), Over 231.5 (-110)