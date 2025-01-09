ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rockets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Grizzlies Odds

Houston Rockets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -152

Memphis Grizzlies: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Network South

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets a top defense in the NBA. They have allowed 106.8 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the NBA. Against the Rockets, opponents have the second-lowest field goal percentage, and 12th-lowest three-point percentage. The Rockets have to find a way to keep up their solid defensive play. It will not be easy against the Grizzlies, but they have done it once already this season.

In their first game against the Grizzlies this season, Houston won by 20 points. The Rockets held the Grizzlies to just 108 points in the win. That is one of only five times the Grizzlies have been held under 110 points on the entire season. Memphis shot 41.8 percent in that game, and made only 61.1 percent of their free throws. Holding the Grizzlies under 110 points may not be possible in this game, but slowing down the pace and keeping the Grizzlies to a lower score will help them win this game.

Ja Morant missed Monday's game, and he is questionable for this matchup. It is looking like he will not be playing, though. Desmond Bane was also out on Monday, and he is questionable with an ankle injury. That is the two best players on the Grizzlies. Memphis will not score as well as they have without Morant and Bane on the court. Without them, Houston should not have much of a problem keeping the Grizzlies to a low score. As a result, the Rockets will have a good opportunity to win on the road.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis has the best offense in the NBA. They average 123.1 points per game, and they have the fifth-highest field goal percentage. Memphis also makes over 14 threes per game. Additionally, the Grizzlies are one of only two teams to average over 30 assists per game. The Grizzlies swing the ball well, and they will hit their shots. They put up a lot of shots, and that is how they want to win these games. If Memphis can have one of their great scoring nights, they will be able to win this game.

Houston does not do great on the offensive side of the floor. They average 112.9 points per game, but their field goal percentage is third-lowest in the NBA while their three-point percentage is the second-lowest. The Rockets do not shoot the ball well, and the Grizzlies have to take advantage of that. If the Rockets shoot a low percentage in this game, the Grizzlies will have a great chance to cover the spread at home.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Not having Ja Morant is going to make a difference. Not having Desmond Bane will make the Grizzlies struggle even more. I will take the Rockets to win this game straight up.

Final Rockets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Rockets ML (-152)