The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Hawks prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Western Conference versus Eastern Conference clash, the Houston Rockets travel to State Farm Arena to face the struggling Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets, sitting second in the West and riding a two-game winning streak, boast an elite defense ranking 3rd in points allowed per game. The Hawks, meanwhile, are battling injuries and a four-game losing skid. The marquee individual matchup features Trae Young (22.8 PPG, 11.5 APG) against Amen Thompson, whose defensive prowess could neutralize Young's playmaking. With the Rockets' defensive intensity and the Hawks' current vulnerabilities, Houston looks primed to extend their winning momentum in this intriguing inter-conference showdown.

Here are the Rockets-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Hawks Odds

Houston Rockets: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Atlanta Hawks: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are poised to secure a victory against the Atlanta Hawks in their upcoming matchup, showcasing their defensive prowess and overall team strength. Houston's formidable defense, ranking 3rd in points allowed per game, presents a significant challenge for the Hawks' offense. The Rockets' ability to limit opponents' scoring opportunities, coupled with their impressive 2nd-place standing in defensive rating, gives them a substantial edge. This defensive dominance is further amplified by Amen Thompson's exceptional perimeter defense, which could effectively neutralize Trae Young's playmaking abilities. Young, averaging 22.8 points and 11.5 assists per game, will face a tough test against Thompson's combination of size, speed, and defensive instincts.

Offensively, the Rockets have shown resilience despite their lower shooting percentages, compensating with strong second-chance opportunities and ranking 1st in rebounding. This advantage on the boards could prove crucial against a Hawks team that has struggled defensively, ranking 28th in points allowed per game. Houston's balanced attack, led by players like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, who have demonstrated their scoring capabilities in recent games, provides multiple threats that Atlanta's defense will struggle to contain. With the Hawks potentially missing key player Jalen Johnson and facing consistency issues, the Rockets are well-positioned to exploit these weaknesses and extend their winning momentum. The combination of Houston's defensive intensity, rebounding dominance, and offensive firepower makes them the clear favorites to emerge victorious in this inter-conference showdown.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are primed to secure a victory against the Houston Rockets in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their dynamic playmaking and recent offensive momentum. Trae Young, despite a recent challenging game against the Raptors, remains one of the NBA's most electrifying point guards, currently leading the league with 11.5 assists per game. His ability to impact scoring and create opportunities for teammates makes him a constant threat, with former Clippers star Lou Williams even declaring Young the “best playmaker in the NBA”. The Hawks' offensive potential is further enhanced by Young's ability to force defensive breakdowns, increasing his team's points per possession by 9.1 points when he's on the court.

While the Hawks currently sit with a subpar record, their resilience and Young's playmaking prowess provide a significant advantage against the Rockets. The team has shown improvement, particularly on the defensive end, which could prove crucial in neutralizing Houston's offensive strategies. Young's true shooting percentage of 57.9% demonstrates his efficiency, and despite recent challenges like his game against the Raptors where he struggled with turnovers, the Hawks remain a dangerous team capable of surprising opponents. The upcoming game against the Rockets, presents an opportunity for Atlanta to showcase their offensive firepower and potentially turn their season around. With Young's ability to create scoring opportunities and the team's growing defensive competence, the Hawks are well-positioned to emerge victorious in this inter-conference battle.

Final Rockets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, expect a closely contested battle. The Rockets' elite defense will challenge Trae Young and the Hawks' high-powered offense. However, Young's league-leading playmaking ability could be the X-factor, potentially unlocking scoring opportunities against Houston's stingy defense. The Rockets' rebounding advantage might be neutralized by the Hawks' improved defensive efforts. While Houston enters as the favorite, Atlanta's home-court advantage and Young's potential for a breakout performance could swing the game. Ultimately, this clash could come down to the wire, with a slight edge to the Rockets as they come away with the ATS victory on the road on Tuesday night.

Final Rockets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -5 (-110), Over 227.5 (-110)