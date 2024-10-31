ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets stay in state to take on the Dallas Mavericks Halloween night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rockets-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Mavericks Odds

Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Dallas Mavericks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, MavsTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

You can not mention the Rockets without mentioning two players right now. The first is Jalen Green. Green is averaging 28.8 points per game through the first four games this season. He does not record many other stats, but he does not turn the ball over, either. If Jalen Green keeps scoring, though, the Rockets will continue to have chances to win ball games.

The next player is Alperen Sengun. Sengun was having a great season last year before ending it early due to injury. This year, Sengun is averaging 14.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. He is a force in the paint, and you can expect his scoring to get better as the season continues on. Sengun is one of the best big men in the NBA, and he, along with Green, will give the Rockets a chance to beat the Mavericks.

Houston has played some great defense as a team this year. In four games, they are allowing just 107.0 points per game. They have allowed 110 points or less in all four of those games. They need to play strong defense against the Mavericks. It is not easy with the Mavericks being a very good team, but Houston should be up to the challenge.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Only one name needs to be said when wondering if the Mavericks can win a game. That name is Luka Doncic. Doncic is going to be in the MVP race for years to come. This season, Doncic is averaging 26.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. If Doncic has his a good game, which is highly likely, the Mavericks will be able to win this game.

Dallas has Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, as well. These two plus Doncic make the Mavericks one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. One thing this group has done well this season is take care of the ball. Dallas averages just 9.8 turnovers per game, which is the lowest in the NBA. They will take care of the ball, and make sure they are taking good shots.

The Mavericks are also a good defensive team. They 109.8 points per game, which is the ninth-lowest in the NBA. Teams also have the ninth-lowest field goal percentage against them. Along with that, the Mavericks force the ninth-most turnovers per game. The Mavericks do a good job putting pressure on the other team on the defensive side of the floor, and that has to continue in this game.

Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This has all the makings to be a great game. The Rockets are an exciting team, but the Mavericks might be to much for them right now. However, I do think the game will finish close with the way Houston is playing. I will take the Rockets to cover.

Final Rockets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Rockets +6.5 (-110)