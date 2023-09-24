The Colorado Rockies are trying to avoid being swept at Wrigley Field as they take on the Chicago Cubs. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies are looking forward to the end of the season. At 56-98, Colorado is the third-worst team in the MLB. At best, the Rockies will finish with the fourth-worst record in the MLB. The Rockies have lost six straight games, and they could very well lose every game the rest of the season. They finish with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, so their last seven games will not be easy after this one. Nontheless, for Colorado, it does not matter.

The Cubs have been in a tight race for the Wild Card for a while now. Chicago needs to win this game as they end the season with a tough six games. They play the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers on the road to finish the season. The Cubs have won just three of their last 10 games, but a sweep here would be huge. Chicago leads the Miami Marlins by just one game in the Wild Card race, and they are trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by just half a game for the second Wild Card spot. If they do make the playoffs, it will be as the fifth or sixth seed.

Ty Blach will be the starting pitcher for the Rockies. Jordan Wicks is the starting pitcher for the Cubs.

Here are the Rockies-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Cubs Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-102)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Cubs

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies have not been able to score this series, and they have struggled offensively during their losing streak. This means it is up to Ty Blach to shut down the Cubs and give the Rockies a chance to win. Blach started against the Cubs earlier this season, and he had a pretty good start. Blach went five inning, allowed just three runs, and struck out four. The Rockies won that game 7-3. Coors Field is a much harder place to pitch, so Blach should have an easier time in this game. If he can have a similar start, the Rockies will cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs offense will come alive in this game. In that game they lost, Chicago had nine hits off Blach. They only scored three runs on those nine hits, but they were able to hit the ball around the park. In the month of September, Blach is allowing opponents to hit .417 off him, and he has allowed seven home runs. Chicago should be able to hit the ball around again in this game. Their lineup features just one lefty, and it is Cody Bellinger who is hitting lefties very well. Other than him, the rest of the lineup is right-handed batters. Righties are batting .349 off Blach in the entire season, so the Cubs have a great matchup. If they can hit the ball well in this game, and score some runs, they will cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Based on the pitching matchup alone, I think the Cubs have the best chance to cover the spread. Blach is very hittable, and the Cubs are going to exploit that. I will take the Cubs to cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-118), Over 9 (-110)