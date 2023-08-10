The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the beginning of a four game series Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies have faced the Dodgers five times this season, and they have only won one of those games. Against Los Angeles, Ezequiel Tovar is the top hitter for the Rockies. He has five hits, and four runs scored. As a team, the Rockies are batting .237 against the Dodgers. However, the do not have any home runs in the five games played. On the mound, the Rockies have not been able to contain the Dodgers. Colorado has an ERA above 9.00, but they do have a 10.0 K/9.

The Dodgers have been crushing the Rockies. They have a .313 batting average with an OPS over .950. Los Angeles is led by J.D Martinez who has nine hits, six runs scored, three home runs, and nine RBI against the Rockies this season. Jason Heyward and Will Smith both have two home runs while Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Chris Taylor have all homered once. 25 of the Dodgers' 55 hits have gone for extra bases against Colorado. On the mound, the Dodgers have a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 8.0 K/9.

Ty Blach will start for the Rockies while the Dodgers hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw.

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+152)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-184)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Blach is not pitching great this season. However, his last outing against the Cardinals marked the end of 12 inning scoreless streak. This tells me that Blach is very capable of shutting teams down. The Dodgers hit worse against left-handed pitching, so Blach should have some confidence in this game. If he can find a way to shutdown the Dodgers for just five or six innings, the Rockies might be able to cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Kershaw has not started a game since June 27, but he will return Thursday against the Rockies. A team that he has already faced. In that game, Kershaw went six innings, allowed just one hit, no runs, and struck out two. He was fantastic in the outing, and there is no reason he should not pitch that good again.

Kershaw is also much better when pitching in Dodger Stadium. At home, Kershaw has a 1.70 ERA, 48 strikouts, and an oBA of .191. The Dodgers were the away team last time Kershaw faced the Rockies. With Los Angeles hosting the Rockies, and Kershaws previous success agaisnt them, the Dodgers should be able to cover this spread.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have found a lot of success against the Rockies this season. I fully expect that to continue in this game. Kershaw is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he is making his return in this game. He should be able to shut down the NL-worst Rockies team, and lead the Dodgers to a win.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers 1.5 (-184), Under 8.5 (-108)