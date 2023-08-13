The Colorado Rockies are trying to avoid being swept as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies have been outscored in this series 12-3. Colorado is losing the season series against the Dodgers 7-1. In those eight games, the Rockies have hit just .202. Ezequiel Tovar has been very good, though. He has nine hits, and is just one of two Rockies' players to homer in the series. Elehuris Montero has the other home run for the Rockies. On the mound, Colorado has a 7.52 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, and 7.9 K/9. The Rockies have had a different starting pitcher in all of the games played against the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers are crushing the ball against the Rockies. They have .300 batting average, and 33 extra base hits. Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward have 10 hits each in the games played against the Rockies. Mookie Betts and J.D Martinez have nine each. Martinez and Will Smith have three home runs while Heyward and Max Muncy have two. On the mound, the Dodgers have a 2.54 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 9.5 K/9. Los Angeles has held Colorado to just one run in each of the last three games.

Kyle Freeland will start against Julio Urias for the series finale.

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+134)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-162)

Over: Over 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The good news for Colorado is the one game they won, Freeland was on the mound. Freeland does give the Rockies a solid chance to win, but he has to pitch well. In the first game against the Dodgers, he only gave up four hits, but he did walk five. If he can cut down on the walks, Freeland will lead the Rockies to a win, or at least he will help them cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have faced Freeland already in this season. They were able to six runs on four hits, and they drew five walks. Los Angeles ended up losing that game, but it was to no fault of the offense. The Dodgers were able to get to Freeland, and they have been able to hit against the Rockies all year. As long as the Dodgers keep seeing the ball well, they will cover this spread.

Urias has already started against the Rockies this season. That game was back in April, and Urias threw six shutout innins, allowed just five hits, and struck out six. This game was at Dodger Stadium, so it is no surprise that he pitched well. Urias is much better at home. His ERA, oBA, strikeouts, walks, and home runs allowed are all better numbers when he is pitching at home. Urias will be very comfortable on the mound in this one, and should be able to shut down the Rockies.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have had the Rockies number all season. With this being a home game for them, I expect the Dodgers to win and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-162), Over 8.5 (-122)