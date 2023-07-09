The Colorado Rockies travel to the bay area to take on the San Francisco Giants in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The starting pitchers for this game will be Kyle Freeland and Logan Webb.

Here are the Rockies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+108)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Giants

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies have faced Webb already this season. Surprisingly enough, they were able to get to Webb a little bit in the game. The Rockies were able to collect eight hits and four runs off Webb in the game. The Giants did end up winning, but they had to do it in comeback fashion. Nonetheless, the Rockies have seen Webb already and they saw him well. If Colorado can come out aggressive on offense and put the pressure on early, there is a good chance the Rockies cover the spread. They will need to hit and provide run supprot to Freeland though. This game has to be won at the plate, rather than on the mound if the Rockies want to cover.

Freeland is struggling this season, but he pitches better in day games for whatever reason. In day games this season, Freeland has a 3.68 ERA, and his oBA is is almost 30 points lower than when he pitches in night games. As mentioned, the Rockies are going to have to hit if they want to cover this spread, but if Freeland still needs to keep them just close enough. With this being a day game, it is the best chance Freeland and the Rockies will get.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have their ace on the mound in this game. Webb has been very good for them all season. In 117 innings pitched, Webb has 117 strikeouts, a 3.38 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. Webb was incredible in May and average in June, but he has starts July off on the right foot. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs while striking out 11 in his first July start. That was just his second time striking out double-digit hitters this season, but the Rockies are definitely at risk as they strike out the seventh most in the MLB. If Webb can have a good game and rack up a few strikeouts, the Giants will cover the spread.

The Giants have not seen Freeland yet this year, but the left-handed pitcher has been struggling as of late. Freeland has allowed at least four runs in each of his last four starts and nine hits in three of those starts. On the season, Freeland has allowed opponents to bat .284 off him, but this is nothing new as he has been allowing a high average his whole career. The Giants do hit better against left-handed pitching, so there is a chance for them to put up some crooked numbers. Webb should be getting a decent amount of run support in this one.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

I do not want to overthink this game. The Giants are the better team and Logan Webb is the better pitcher. I expect the Giants to come out and win this game as they take the series from Colorado.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (-130), Under 8 (-115)