The Colorado Rockies may have won their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels, but they also got an unwanted record in the process.

With the Rockies' 4-3 win on Sunday, they officially sealed the 2-1 series victory over the Angels. They took the first game of the series 7-4. However, it should be noted that their second meeting on Saturday was quite disastrous for Colorado, as they allowed LA to destroy them 25-1.

That means that while the Rockies won the series, they had a -20 run differential (32-12) throughout the competition. It is the second-largest negative run differential for a team that won a series in MLB history, trailing only the Louisville Colonels' -23 run differential against Chicago in 1987, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

True enough, that massive loss to the Angels is something the Rockies will want to forget soon. Colorado just failed to put up a fight, with the Los Angeles franchise taking the wind off their sails with a dominant start.

For those who missed it, the Angels went up 23-0 by the end of the fourth inning during Saturday's contest. They used a massive 13-run third inning to run away, and they never looked back. The Rockies posed little threat and didn't even try to compete after falling to such a massive deficit.

The Angels made plenty of history with that performance, including setting a new franchise record for runs (25) and hits (28). Their 24-run victory is also the third-largest winning margin by any team since at least 1901.

Of course LA would have probably preferred to win the series, but hey, at least they provided fans such an entertaining game.

As for the Rockies, it's definitely quite bittersweet to win but have an ugly record along with it.