Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner took a line drive to the head against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and had to spend the night in a Denver hospital for observation.

“He’s under observation at a local hospital,” Rockies manager Bud Black said, per ESPN. “He’s undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We’ll know more in the morning.”

Feltner suffered the injury in the second inning of Colorado’s 7-4 loss when Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back at him at 92.7 mph. The pitcher collapsed to the ground, sending the home crowd into silence, though he apparently didn’t lose consciousness. He was ultimately able to get up and walk off the field with assistance.

Castellanos was in touch with Rockies players after the game to make sure Feltner was doing okay.

“There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first,” Castellanos said. “As soon as I touched first I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn’t happen.”

Castellanos was shaken up a bit in the clubhouse.

“A lot of remorse, concern, worry,” Castellanos continued. I don’t know, I’ve turned into a softy since I had kids. I don’t like stuff like that.”

The 26-year-old Feltner has pitched in the big leagues as a member of the Rockies since 2021. He started 19 games last year and has eight starts this year, holding a 5.86 ERA.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ryan Feltner’s health after this scary injury.