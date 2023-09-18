The Colorado Rockies are on the road to take on the San Diego Padres for the final time this season. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies have lost six of the 10 games played against the Padres this season. In those games, the Rockies are batting just .207 with seven home runs, and 20 runs scored. Colorado has not been able to get anything going at the plate. Ryan McMahon, and Ezequiel Tovar have combined for 16 hits, four home runs, and nine RBI against the Padres this season. On the mound, the Rockies have a 5.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and 6.8 K/9. Four of their 10 starts have been quality.

The Padres are batting .269 against the Rockies this season. The have hit 17 home runs, 19 doubles, and they have scored 52 runs in the 10 games. Xander Bogaerts has 14 hits, inlcuding five doubles, and two home runs to lead the team. Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Gary Sanchez have each hit three home runs in the games against Colorado. On the mound, the Padres have a 3.69 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 10.9 K/9.

Ty Blach will be the starting pitcher for the Rockies. Michael Wacha will get the start for the Padres.

Here are the Rockies-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Padres

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies have faced Wacha this season already. Wacha is having a good year, but he struggled in his one start against the Rockies. That was the first start of the season, though. However, in that start, Wacha went six innings, allowed four runs on six hits, and he allowed a home run. To go along with that, Wacha has only gone four innings in his last two starts, and he has allowed 10 total runs. San Diego has lost both those games, and the Rockies need to be able to take advantage of that. If they do, they will cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Blach is having a tough month. He has thrown 16 innings, allowed 26 hits, and has a 6.75 ERA. Those 26 hits allowed have given opponents a .400 batting average off him this month. Blach is having trouble keeping hitters guessing at the plate, and the Padres need to take advantage of that. San Diego has a pretty good offense, and they have a great matchup in this game. As long as they can continue to hit the ball well, and hit it well against a struggling pitcher, the Padres will cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

This game should not be overthought. Wacha is having a pretty good season, despite his last two starts. I am going to put my trust into Wacha for this game. Blach is just a little bit too hittable lately. I will also put my trust into the Padres offense to score some runs. I am expecting the Padres to win this game by a good margin, and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-120), Over 8 (-118)