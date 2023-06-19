The Colorado Rockies visit the Cincinnati Reds for the first game of a three game set Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Reds prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Rockies hosted the Reds about a month ago and were able to win two of three. In the series, Harold Castro led the team with six hits, including two doubles. Brenton Doyle had five hits and led the team with two home runs in the series. Colorado scored 21 runs in the three games and hit .284 as a team. On the mound, the Rockies were not great. They had a 1.70 WHIP and 5.00 ERA in the series with the Reds. Only one of their three starters made it through five innings.

The Reds hit .294 in their series with Colorado earlier this season. Spencer Steer recorded five hits and two doubles in the series to lead the team. Nick Senzel had three hits, but he did have a home run and walked four times. On the mound, the Reds were bad in the series. They had an ERA above 7.00 and most of it was because of their starting pitching. Cincinnati starters allowed 21 of the 29 hits and 14 of the 21 runs. The Reds are going to need better starts from their pitchers if they want to continue winning.

Austin Gomber and Brandon Williamson will get the starts in the first game of this series.

Here are the Rockies-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Reds Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-132)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Reds

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Williamson has allowed seven home runs in six starts this season. He allows hitters to make hard contact and he has an xBA of .299. Meaning, opponents have an expected batting average of .299 off him this season. Williamson also has an xERA of 7.29. He was a top prospect heading into this season, but has struggled quite a bit. The Rockies need to make some hard contact and put together some runs if they want to cover the spread. It will be up to the offense and facing Williamson will give the Rockies a solid chance to cover.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Gomber has been struggling all season for the Rockies. Through 14 starts, Gomber has a 7.29 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. In 66 2/3 innings pitched, he has allowed 85 hits and 16 home runs. With the struggles of Gomber, the Reds should be able to get to him in this game. They have faced him once already this season. In that game, Cincinnati scored five runs on eight hits while Gomber lasted just 4 1/3 innings. That same type of production will help the Reds cover the spread.

Cincinnati is batting almost 20 points better against left-handed pitching on the season. They have already had success against Gomber, so there is no reason this game should be any different. If the Reds can continue their hot hitting and put together some extra base hits, they will easily cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick

One thing that I expect in this game is the over to hit. However, the Reds are playing extremely well and have swept a few good teams in a row. Expect Cincinnati to cover the spread and win this game.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+110), Over 10 (-115)