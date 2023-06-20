The Colorado Rockies look to bounce back after Monday night's loss against the Cincinnati Reds. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Reds prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Reds won a close game Monday night in the first game of this series. Joey Votto returned to the Reds' lineup and led the team in hits with two. Votto also added his first home run of the season in the win. Kevin Newman and Nick Senzel also homered in the 5-4 victory. Votto finished the game with three total RBI. His sixth inning single proved to be the difference maker as it gave the Reds the lead for good. For Colorado, Elias Diaz and Jorge Alfaro led the team with two hits each. Diaz hit his eighth home run of the season in the loss and drove in two runs. The Rockies outhit the Reds in the game, but could not push across more runs.

Noah Davis will start for the Rockies while Ben Lively takes the mound for the Reds.

Here are the Rockies-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Reds Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-115)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Reds

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Susbcription

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Noah Davis' numbers are not the greatest, but he has only made three starts. His last start was rough against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but his first two were very good. After his first two starts, Davis had a 0.93 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings. He has the ability to pitch well, so his last start should be looked at lightly. If he can pitch with the same skill he had in his first two starts, the Rockies will keep this game close and cover the spread.

Colorado is better offensively when facing right-handed pitching. They are batting around 30 points better against righties. 48 of the Rockies' 62 home runs have come against right-handed pitching while they have a better OPS, as well. If the Rockies can get to Lively and find the gaps, Colorado will cover the spread.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati is playing some of the best baseball in the entire MLB right now. They are on a nine game win streak and have moved themselves into first place in the NL Central division. In those nine games, the Reds have scored 55 runs. If they can keep up the scoring, Cincinnati will cover the spread.

Cincinnati having Votto back gives their lineup an extra thump they need. With Votto, Spencer Steer, Jonathan India, Elly De La Cruz and Nick Senzel, the Reds have the offensive production to beat any team. If they can all click against a pitcher coming off a very bad start, Cincinnati will cover this spread.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Reds are playing very well, but they have covered a -1.5 spread just four times during their nine game win streak. The Rockies covered the spread Monday night, as well. This game should be another close one and the Reds win streak can not last forever. Expect the Rockies to cover this spread.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-115), Over 10 (-115)