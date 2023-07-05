The Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros finish a quick two-game series today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Astros prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Astros grabbed their third straight win last night, even without Jose Altuve, who was a late scratch to the game. The scoring started with rookie Grae Kessinger hitting his first career home run in the third inning off Kyle Freeland. Mauricio Dubon tripled home a run in the fifth, and then another rookie Corey Julks brought him home with a single to make it 3-0. A Chas McCormick single in the seventh would tack on a fourth run to give the Astros bullpen a cushion to work with.

In the ninth inning, Kris Bryant homered for the first time since returning from injury, but it was not enough as the Rockies fell for a third straight game. Brandon Bielak was great in the win. He gave up just two hits, walked four, and did not surrender a run in seven innings to grab his fourth win of the season. With the win, the Astros have won six of their last seven games and sit just three games back of the Rangers for first place in the division.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Astros Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-114)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Astros

TV: ATTR/ATTH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rocky's offensive inconsistencies continued last night. They scored just one run after scoring nine the game before. The Rockies are 19th in runs scored this year, while sitting 12th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. The issue for them this year has been pitching, but they did get a solid performance last night that was wasted by the offense. Last night was the second time in three games the Rockies gave up four runs, but could not score enough to get the win. While the pitching staff will give up 25 runs in a game, as they did with the Angels, they have also had good performances wasted this year. They have lost 12 times this year giving up four or fewer runs, and eight times giving up three or fewer.

Hoping to pick up where Freeland left off is Chase Anderson. Anderson is 0-3 on the season with a 6.50 ERA. He is even worse on the road, where he is 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA. His last three starts have been dreadful. He has not pitched four innings in each of the last three starts. Meanwhile, he has given up six or more runs in each of them, with five home runs. His ERA in his last three starts is 21.21.

Anderson will need some run support and that could come from Kris Bryant. Bryant has hit .278 since coming back from injury, with a home run and two RBIs. CJ Cron is also hot since returning to the lineup. He is hitting .389 with four runs scored. He has a double and an RBI as well. Cron has been left on base a lot, being stranded in scoring position multiple times over the last week.

Ezequiel Tovar has been hot and will look to keep going. He has driven in eight runs in his last six games. In that time he has a home run, and a double, and is hitting .318. He has also walked twice giving him an OBP of .400 over the last week as he has scored six times. Jurickson Profar joins him in hitting hot. He has four RBIs while hitting .348. His patience at the plate has been amazing. He has drawn five walks in the last six games, giving him an OBP of .464 in that period.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The offense did not need to do a lot yesterday, as they got some solid pitching to get them the win. That has been a theme this year for the Astros. They are second in the majors in the team era while sitting tied for third in quality starts, seventh in WHIP, and 12th in opponent batting average. JP France will be hoping to keep the solid pitching going today. He is 3-3 on the year with a 3.13 ERA. In June he was great though. He went 33.1 innings in five starts, giving up just nine runs. That was good for a 2.43 ERA but did give him a 2-2 record on the month.

The offense sits tenth in the majors in runs scored this year, averaging 4.71 runs per game. That has improved as of late though. In the last ten games, they are averaging 6.7 runs per game, resulting in seven wins. Overall, they also sit 14th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging on the year.

Last night Corey Julks added another RBI, and he has been hitting great in the last week. He has a double, two RBIS, and two stolen bases to go along with his .450 batting average. He also has a .522 on-base percentage as well. While Kyle Tucker did not get a hit yesterday, he has been having a solid week. In the last week, Tucker is hitting .483 with an OBP of .531. He has driven in 12 runs while hitting three doubles and three home runs. He has also scored nine times in the last week.

Joining Tucker in driving in runs is Jose Abreu. He has driven in nine runs in the last week, with two home runs and three doubles. in the past week. Tucker is hitting .357 over that period with a .406 on-base percentage. He has also scored six runs in that time. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman has been scoring a lot of runs. The bat has not been hot for him, as he is hitting just .179 over the last week, but he has walked seven times, giving him a .343 on-base percentage, which has led to him scoring seven times.

Final Rockies-Astros Prediction & Pick

While the Astros do not send their best pitcher to the mound today in JP France, he is much better than Chase Anderson. The Rocky's offense has been struggling, and while they may get some runs today, it will not be enough. Even with all the injuries, the Astros are still finding ways to score runs. Players are stepping up, and that has resulted in a lot of wins. That continues today for them as they get the mini-sweep in the series.

Final Rockies-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-105)