The Colorado Rockies (29-31) visit the Atlanta Braves (42-46) for the first of a four-game series. First pitch commences Thursday at 7:20 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Braves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rockies-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Braves Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+102)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Braves

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Fifth in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 34-36 (49%)

Over Record: 29-41 (41%)

The Rockies may sit in last place in the NL West but they carry some positive momentum into Atlanta tonight. Colorado most recently took 2/3 from the Red Sox in Boston. Although they dropped the finale, the Rockies have now won three of their last four games. They've been solid on the run line this season and hold an even better cover rate as road underdogs (51%). That said, they'll need their offense to continue progressing if they want to keep up with Atlanta's high-powered lineup.

Lefty Kyle Freeland (4-7) makes his 15th start of the season for the Rockies tonight. Freehand is quietly having a bounce-back year; his 3.91 ERA and 1.26 WHIP are his best ratios since 2018. The 30-year-old doesn't generate many strikeouts or whiffs but sits in the 82nd percentile in Walk Rate. Although he's had some rough starts, Freeland's been relatively consistent and is coming off two strong starts – allowing just three runs in his last 12 innings. That said, he faces arguably his toughest matchup of the season tonight against Atlanta's fourth-ranked offense. To make matters worse, the Braves are significantly more dangerous against lefties (.892 OPS) compared to righties (.769 OPS).

While the Rockies lack the offensive star power of the Braves, they do boast one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Infielder Ryan McMahon has been on fire this month – collecting hits in 11/13 games and boasting a 1.002 OPS. He currently rides a seven-game hit streak into Atlanta and has fared better against righties compared to lefties. Speaking of hot bats, rookie Nolan Jones has been electric since being called up last month. The former top prospect owns a .339 average and four home runs in just 18 games played.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2 (First in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 30-38 (44%)

Over Record: 38-27-3 (59%)

Atlanta continues to roll after taking 2/3 from the Tigers in Detroit. With two wins yesterday, the Braves have now won nine of their last 11 games and jumped into first place in the National League. Still, fatigue could be a factor considering their double-header yesterday. Despite their star power, Atlanta has a measly 30% cover rate as home favorites this season.

Rookie AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) makes his second career start for the Braves tonight. The 20-year-old made headlines when Atlanta called him up earlier this month. After starting the season with Atlanta's High-A affiliate, Smith-Shawver jumped to Double-A, then Triple-A, then to the majors after a combined 28 minor league starts in less than three seasons. He impressed in an initial relief appearance – allowing just a single walk while striking out three in 2.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. The Braves rewarded his efforts with his first career start last week. Again, the 20-year-old looked sharp with 5.1 shutout innings in which he allowed just five base runners. While he can struggle with control, the righty held an incredible 13.4 K/9 in the minors. With the Rockies ranking in the bottom 10 in strikeout rate, the rookie could be in line for a dominant start tonight.

Regardless of how Smith-Shawver looks tonight, the Braves feature plenty of offense to propel them to cover. They put up 16 runs in their double-header yesterday and now face a lefty – against whom they've feasted. Ronald Acuna is the biggest name to watch. The MVP-favorite owns a 1.049 OPS against lefties this season and he's coming off a monster 4/8 day yesterday in which he crushed two homers. He's hardly the only guy to keep an eye on, however. Ozzie Albies has been one of the most productive middle infielders in the league this season. He's been especially dangerous against lefties – holding an astronomical 1.121 OPS for the season. Albies is very familiar with Kyle Freeland – going 6/18 against him all-time.

Final Rockies-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves' offense has been on fire of late and they now get a juicy matchup with a lefty whom they've dominated all season. Despite the odds, don't shy away from laying the 1.5 runs with the home favorites tonight.

