The Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals could never turn their season around. There were very brief glimmers of hope, brief displays of the possibility and talent on this team, a group with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and other formidable hitters. However, the Cardinals never could escape the fatal flaws of their pitching staff. Adam Wainwright ran out of steam in his final season. Steven Matz was bad for several months before finally finding his form and his mechanics after the All-Star break. The back end of the rotation was hammered. The bullpen was a disaster. The Cardinals continued to let leads slip away in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, and those painful losses piled up. The absence of consistent pitching derailed the season, and it cannot be ignored that the pitching collapse in St. Louis was accompanied by the retirement of Yadier Molina, who spent roughly two decades managing Cardinal pitchers expertly. Not having Yadi around to handle pitchers is an X-factor the Cardinals severely underestimated in terms of its long-range importance. Willson Contreras might be able to handle St. Louis pitchers well in 2024, but he was not up to the task in 2023. The Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline, and they are now in a spot where they need to play younger players over the final two months of the season. It's not a place this organization normally inhabits.

Here are the Rockies-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Cardinals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-118)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Rockies vs Cardinals

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are playing out the string. It seems so weird to say this in early August, but it's true. There is no realistic path to the wild card. There is no realistic path to a division title, even in a weak National League Central. The Cardinals have continued to remain more than 10 games under .500. They continue to stumble and lose very winnable games. They just lost two of three to the mediocre Minnesota Twins. They recently lost six of eight games to the Chicago Cubs, the precise turn of events which enabled the Cubs to become buyers at the trade deadline and make a run at the National League Central. The Cardinals don't have any real motivation or hunger to win. There's no real incentive attached to winning except for professional pride.

The Rockies, who won a series over the New York Yankees a few weeks ago and split a two-game series at home versus the Houston Astros, are not a good team, but they are competitive. They can certainly handle a St. Louis team which is adrift and wayward.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are struggling, but the Rockies offer no real reason for confidence. Colorado pitching just got shredded by the San Diego Padres. The Colorado bullpen has faltered a lot in recent weeks. For all of the Cardinals' weaknesses, the Rockies have those same weaknesses but on a larger and more pervasive scale. St. Louis being a bad team doesn't mean Colorado is a better team. It isn't.

Final Rockies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are bad but the Rockies are worse. Take the Cardinals.

Final Rockies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5