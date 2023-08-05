The Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to limp toward the finish of their most miserable season in recent memory. The Cardinals have been a very dependable franchise for the better part of the past 30 years. Former manager Tony La Russa, legendary hitter Albert Pujols, workhorse pitcher Adam Wainwright, future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina, and a few other foundational figures made the Cardinals annually relevant and formidable for a very long time. They might not have always lived up to their potential, but they were regularly in the hunt for a playoff spot in September. That could be counted on. The Cardinals were always there — a point of pride for their fans and a source of endless annoyance to their rivals. They might struggle a lot in the spring and early summer, but if they were lagging in the standings, they would make an August or September push to become part of the conversation in the final weeks of a baseball season.

That is not the case this year. The Cardinals completely fell off the wagon and have endured what Queen Elizabeth might have called an “annus horribilis.” The Cardinals are playing out the string. Their pitching has been crushed with Yadi no longer there to guide the pitching staff with his expert eye and feel for the game. Adam Wainwright's decision to return for one final season has been an utter disaster. Wainwright was blown out of the box by the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in the first game of this weekend series. Wainwright, like the Cardinals themselves, is performing below par and is out of ideas. Losing a series to the Rockies, which would happen if St. Louis loses this game on Saturday, would be just one more humiliation in a summer filled with them.

Here are the Rockies-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Cardinals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-102)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Rockies vs Cardinals

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are not the Cardinals we are used to seeing. They also traded away Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks and a number of their pitchers in a rare case of selling at the trade deadline. They also dealt Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays and thereby lost some pop in the batting order. Brendan Donovan is out for the rest of the season due to an injury. This is a bad team hollowed out even more by injuries and trades. The Rockies feasted on the Redbirds on Friday. They can certainly do the same on Saturday in St. Louis.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are a bad team, but Steven Matz has become a good pitcher for them. He had a 5.60 ERA through the end of May. Then he was moved to the bullpen. He had a good month of June but did not pitch a lot of innings. He was used in one-inning stints, then in a few three-inning appearances. Only in the past month has he resumed being a starter, but his transition to the bullpen enabled him to tinker with his approach, and he has clearly found a formula. Matz has allowed five earned runs in his last five starts combined. He has thrown 26 2/3 innings, averaging 5 1/3 innings per start. That 5.60 ERA has been chopped down to 4.06. Matz has been dealing, and he should be able to take advantage of a Colorado batting order which no longer has Randal Grichuk or C.J. Cron, who were both traded to the Los Angeles Angels before the deadline.

Final Rockies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Steven Matz has clearly found something which works for him. Take the Cardinals as a result.

Final Rockies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5