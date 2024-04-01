The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs face off in the second game of their series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Cubs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rockies began the season 1-3 after a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They will be sending Dakota Hudson to the mound in their first game with the Cubs in this series. Meanwhile, the Cubs entered the Monday game coming out of a three-game series with the Texas Rangers. In that series, the offense struggled to start but picked it up in the third game, going 3-2. They are sending Shota Imanga to the found for his first MLB start on Monday.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rockies-Cubs Odds
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline: +164
Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline: -196
Over: 7 (-110)
Under: 7 (-110)
How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cubs
Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT
TV: COLR/MARQ/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Rockies game with the Cubs on April 1st.
The Rockies struggled in their first series of the season at the plate. They scored 14 runs, which was 15th in the majors, but they hit just .225 with a .357 on-base percentage, both marks 20th or worse in the majors this year. Ryan MacMahon has been hitting well overall though. He went 6-14 in the first series of the year, with a double and two walks. Further, he drove in two runs. Meanwhile, Brenton Doyle had his .308 with a home run and a walk. Doyle also scored three times and drove in two runs. Still, he did strike out five times. Charlie Blackmon also produced well in the first series of the year. Blackmon hit .273 with a double and a triple. e but also scored twice and drove in the runs.
Still, some regulars did not start their season off strong. Nolah Jobes hit just .125 to start the year, with six strikeouts. Brendan Rodgers hit just .118 with six strikeouts as well. Kris Bryant did not have a hit, and reached base just once, with a walk, while striking out seven times in the first series of the year.
Kyle Freeland will be on the hill for the Rockies in this one. He did not have a good first outing of the year. He allowed ten hits and walked one while giving up ten runs in just 2.1 innings of work against the Diamondbacks to start the year. Freeland has 88 total at-bats against current members of the Cubs. They have hit .352 off of him with three home runs and 16 RBIs. Dansby Swanson has hit .444 with a double, triple, and home run, plus six RBIs. Further, Cody Bellinger has hit .346 with four RBIs in his lifetime work against Freeland.
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Cubs game with the Rockies on April 1st.
The Cubs did not have a great first weekend at the plate but also were not bad. They scored 14 times in three games while hitting .228 with a .356 slugging percentage. Ian Happ started his season off well. He is .417 in the first series of the year, with a .500 on-base percentage. FUrthewr, Happ had a double, drove in a run, and scored once. Driving in runs is something Christopher Morel did well. He drove in three runs while hitting a triple and a home run. Further, Morel hit .357 in the first series of the year and scored three times.
Joining him in having three RBIs in the opening series is Dansby Swanson. Swanson hit just .222 in the opening series, but had a .333 OBP, hit a home run and double, plus had three RBIs. Meanwhile, Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger both hit just .200 in the first series, but also both drove in two runs.
Javier Assad will be starting for the Cubs in this one. It will be the first start of the year for the Cubs. He made ten starts last year with 32 total game appearances. He had a 3.05 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP while going 5-3. Assad has faced the current Rockies in 32 total at-bats. They have hit just .219 against Assad. Brenton Doyle has been solid in his at-bats, going 2-3 with a double, and a walk in his at-bats against Assad.
Final Rockies-Cubs Prediction & Pick
While the Cubs did not have a great first series of the year, they had a better one than the Rockies. The Rockies saw their top pitcher get shelled in his first game, and now he is on the mound for this one as well. The Cubs have players who have hit well in Freeland's lifetime as well. This one is going to go for the Cubs.
Final Rockies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+125)