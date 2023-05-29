Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Colorado Rockies (24-30) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) for a Memorial Day matchup! First pitch commences at 4:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-113)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-106)

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

TV: MLB Network, ATTSN Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv, ESPN+

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Fifth in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 26-28 (48%)

Over Record: 24-30 (44%)

Don’t look now, but the Rockies may have figured it out. After a brutal opening month that saw them go 9-20, Colorado bounced back in May. They’ve gone 15-10 over that span – winning 6/8 series including each of their last two. Although only three of those series were away from Coors’ Field, they showed fight against the Diamondbacks earlier this year despite dropping 2/3 games. The one game they won against Arizona came against Ryne Nelson – the Diamondbacks’ probable starter today. Still, the Rockies have struggled to hit away from home all season long. Consequently, they need a strong outing from their struggling rookie pitcher and a big day at the plate if they want to cover as road underdogs.

Righty Karl Kauffmann (0-2) makes his third career start today for the Rockies. Kauffmann didn’t break camp with the team but Colorado wasted little time before calling him up to make his first start on May 19th. He struggled in his debut against the Rangers – allowing five runs (four earned), seven hits, and two walks in just 4.1 innings of work. Things didn’t improve for Kauffmann in his most recent start, either. In 4.1 innings against the Marlins, Kauffmann again allowed five runs, six hits, and three walks. With an ugly 9.35 ERA and 2.08 WHIP, Kauffmann makes the Rockies tough to trust today. That said, the Diamondbacks have been marginally worse against righties this season – perhaps giving the 25-year-old some hope for a bounce-back effort.

Despite opposing starter Ryne Nelson’s inexperience, outfielder Jurickson Profar has already faced him nine times. He’s found a great deal of success in those at-bats with a .444 average and two doubles. Although Profar struggled in the opening month, he’s really picked things up in May with a .282 average and only 13 strikeouts.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Second in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 31-22 (59%)

Over Record: 26-24-3 (52%)

The Diamondbacks may be legit. After a strong 15-12 April, they’ve gone 14-10 thus far in May and look to be fully in the mix in the NL West. Despite dropping their most recent series against the Red Sox, the Diamondbacks still have won 5/7 series this month. Additionally, they cruised to a 2-1 series win over the Rockies last month – outscoring them 24-17 in the process. While they do have a rookie on the mound today, their stellar offense should carry the way. For the season, the Diamondbacks rank seventh in runs, eighth in OPS, and sixth in extra base hit rate. Still, they’re going to need to break out of a cold spell after scoring just seven runs in their last three games.

Rookie Ryne Nelson (1-2) makes his 11th start of the season for Arizona tonight. The 25-year-old showed promise in limited action last season. – allowing just three earned runs in 18.1 innings of work while striking out 16. His strong finish to 2022 helped propel him to make the Diamondbacks’ opening-day starting rotation. However, the results have been mixed, as Nelson holds subpar ratios in a 5.02 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. Additionally, he recorded his worst start of his career in an earlier matchup with the Rockies. Nelson lasted just 4.0 innings – allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk.

While that start certainly warrants some concern, Nelson has bounced back this month with a 3.00 ERA in four May starts. Additionally, Nelson is coming off arguably his two best starts of the season and has allowed just four hits and a single run over his last 11.1 innings. Although the Rockies have found success against righties, their road production (.234 AVG/ .349 SLG) bodes well for his chances of a strong start.

Arizona’s lineup may not feature a ton of name-brand players, but they’ve more than sufficed this month. Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in particular has been on a heater of late. In 21 May games, Gurriel holds a stellar .367 average to go along with seven homers and 15 RBI.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

While Nelson struggled against the Rockies the first time around, he is coming off two of the best starts of his career. Expect the D-backs offense to give him plenty of run support and help the home favorites cover.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (-106)