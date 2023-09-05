The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a weird team to follow in 2023. They were 50-34 in their first 84 games. They were 52-39 at the All-Star break. Then they lost 19 of 24 games to fall one game under .500 at 57-58. They have since gone 14-9 in their last 23 games to move to 71-67, which is not a great record by any means, but which is tied for the third wild card spot in the National League due to the mediocrity which has been so pervasive in the Senior Circuit this year.

The Diamondbacks are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for that third and final playoff spot. They are half a game ahead of the Miami Marlins and a full game ahead of the San Francisco Giants. It's a four-team scramble for that last wild card berth, unless the Chicago Cubs — currently three games ahead of Arizona and Cincinnati, in the second wild card position — fall in the standings and give Arizona (and the other wild card candidates) a chance to move up to the second wild card slot.

Here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-118)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks will send starter Brandon Pfaadt to the mound. He is no Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly. On Monday, in the first game of this series, Kelly shut down Colorado and dominated the Rockies in seven innings of work. Chances are the Rockies — seeing a less imposing pitcher — will take better swings against Pfaadt than they did versus Kelly. They will score more runs and do well enough to win.

Colorado scored 22 runs in a three-game series over the past weekend versus the Toronto Blue Jays, who have a very good pitching staff. The Rockies were able to get to the Toronto bullpen and do damage late in games. The emergence of Nolan Jones — probably the Rockies' best player in 2023 — has energized this offense and made Colorado a tricky opponent despite its bad overall record.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks had a tough time with the Baltimore Orioles this past weekend, but then again, just about everyone has a tough time with the Orioles, who have the best record in the American League and look increasingly likely to win the very tough American League East Division. The purpose of mentioning that series is that after seeing Baltimore's elite pitching and tenacious situational hitting, Arizona will find Colorado's pitching and hitting far easier to deal with by comparison. We saw the D-Backs smother Colorado's hitters in Monday's series opener. The D-Backs should be able to handle Colorado, especially since these games are very important to Arizona's playoff chances.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have recently done well against the Rockies. They are playing at home and really need this win in the National League wild card race. That seems good enough for us in this game. Take Arizona.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5