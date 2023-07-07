The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Giants.

The San Francisco Giants were riding high a few weeks ago. Then they ran into problems. They lost two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays. They lost a weekend series to the New York Mets. Then they lost a series to the Seattle Mariners. Those are talented teams, even though they have all struggled to some degree this season (the Mets and Mariners in particular). The Giants were surging in the standings thanks to a terrific month of June, but now their momentum has been halted heading into the All-Star break. Given that the Colorado Rockies are by far the weakest team in the National League West, and given that the Rockies are one of the worst teams in baseball, this series gives the Giants a chance to collect a bunch of wins before the break and re-establish a measure of momentum. The Giants know that in a very bunched and competitive National League West race, and also in a similarly competitive National League wild card chase, they can't give away games to bad teams and need to load up on victories in the softer portions of their schedule.

Here are the Rockies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-154)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Giants

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies aren't a good team, but they have put up a fight against good teams recently. They won two of three from the Los Angeles Angels before the Angels lost Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to injury. The Rockies won a road series in Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, a team which is very much in the American League wild card race in the ultra-competitive American League East Division. This Colorado team isn't consistent, but it has some spunk and resilience, and every now and then, the Rockies play well enough to make people wonder why this team isn't noticeably better. The Giants, as noted above, have struggled in recent weeks. If they don't start hitting better, the Rockies will beat them.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have struggled, but they have historically owned the Rockies in Oracle Park in San Francisco. They have generally done well against the Rockies overall. The simple reality that the Giants have played tough teams of late — Blue Jays, Mets, and Mariners, all teams which made the playoffs last year — explains why they have struggled. Against the Rockies, it's a very different and far more favorable matchup. Playing at home and being rested, the Giants should play a really good, crisp ballgame here and grab a comfortable win.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants are a much better team than the Rockies, playing at home and having had some rest, while the Rockies just flew in from Houston and are a tired, not-very-good team staggering to the All-Star break. Take the Giants.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5