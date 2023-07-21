We're set to bring you a prediction and pick for Friday's MLB slate as we take a look at this game between National League teams heading in opposite directions. The Colorado Rockies (37-59) will visit the Miami Marlins (53-45) as the teams prepare for their three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the NL West and sit 18.5 games back of the leading LA Dodgers. It's been a down season for the Rockies by most measures and they haven't been able to take advantage of the home run ball in their own ballpark. They're 4-8 in their last 12 games and are hoping to pick up some moral victories as the playoff race continues. Peter Lambert (RHP) will be their starter.

The Miami Marlins are currently tied for second in the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies as both teams trail the leading Braves by 10.5 games. The Braves are beginning to run away with their division, but there's still room for the Marlins to contend for a Wild Card spot. They're just 2-8 in their last 10 games and they're coming into this series off back-to-back sweeps against the Cardinals and Orioles. They'll hope to get some wins back in this series. Braxton Garrett (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Rockies-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Marlins Odds

Colorado Rockies: +198

Miami Marlins: -240

Over (8.5): +100

Under (8.5): -122

How To Watch Rockies vs. Marlins

TV: AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are having a rough season thus far but have seen some success in their last few games. Granted, they play their best baseball at home and will have to endure another road trip at the start of this series. On the road, they're just 14-33 and haven't been able to get their bats going in opposing stadiums. However, they've fared decently against LHP and have 14-16, facing one in Garrett today. If there was a chance for the Rockies to steal a win against a struggling Marlins team, now would be the time.

Peter Lambert (1-1) will make the start behind his 6.29 ERA thru 34.1 innings pitched. The Rockies are 1-4 in his last five appearances and he's failed to really make anything from a relieving standpoint. He had a solid outing in his last start, allowing just two hits and no earned runs in the extra-innings loss. If he can turn in another good performance, the Rockies' bats could get going against the left-hander.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have been a streaky team as of late and they're currently streaking in the wrong direction. They've lost their last six consecutive games and have been outscored by 12 runs. Typically a solid pitching staff, they've been shaky since the All-Star break, but have an opportunity for some quality starts at home against a bottom-half team. They gave up several crucial home-runs to the Cardinals in their last series, so look for their pitchers to emphasize control in this series.

Braxton Garrett (5-2) will start with a 3.90 ERA thru 97 innings of work. He's one of the league's best strikeout artists with 106 thus far and has gone 4-1 in his last five starts. He's been one of their most consistent workhorses and rounds out a top three of him, Sandy Alcantara, and Jesus Luzardo. He's the reason this betting line is so lopsided, so look for the Marlins to come out strong in trying to get this win.

Final Rockies-Marlins Prediction & Pick

While the Rockies are trending in a higher direction, they've seriously struggled on the road and will have to face a stud pitcher in Braxton Garrett. If the Marlins are truly hungry for a win here, they should should it in aggression from the box knowing that Garrett can keep the Rockies in check. For the prediction, let's go with the Miami Marlins to break their losing streak here and win convincingly against the Rockies.

Final Rockies-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins -1.5 (-115)