The Colorado Rockies (29-40) visit the Boston Red Sox (33-35) for their series finale on Wednesday night. First pitch commences at 7:10 p.m. ET. Colorado secured a series win thanks to a pair of extra-innings, one-run wins. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rockies-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Red Sox Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+104)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Red Sox

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain, NESN

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fifth in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 34-35 (49%)

Over Record: 29-40 (42%)

The Rockies weren't expected to win a game in this series but now find themselves with a prime opportunity to sweep. They had previously dropped consecutive series to the Giants and Padres and only had three wins in total this month. While they were able to pull out a pair of extra-inning, one-run wins in the first two games, they'll likely need an efficient performance from their starter if they want to cover.

Lefty Austin Gomber (4-5) makes his 14th start of the season tonight. The 29-year-old has struggled mightily with an abysmal 7.57 ERA and 1.75 WHIP – both of which are career worsts. The southpaw has never been a heavy strikeout pitcher but this year's 14% strikeout rate places him in the bottom 6% league-wide. Gomber allows a ton of hard contact and in turn, he has horrendous expected ratios. His expected batting average and expected slugging percentage both sit in the bottom 2% of the league. Predictably, six of Gomber's 13 starts have seen him allow at least five runs – including his most recent outing against the Padres. Gomber picked up the loss thanks to allowing 11 hits, two walks, and seven runs in just 4.0 innings of work. Boston has faired well against lefties this year – putting Gomber (and the Rockies) in a tough position to trust tonight.

Colorado has gotten production from unusual places this month with recent call-up Nolan Jones and utility man Ryan McMahon leading the way. Since June 1st, the two lead the team with 27 total bases each. McMahon is batting .313 over that span, while the highly-touted Jones owns a 1.119 OPS. Catcher Elias Diaz could be in for another strong night as well after going 2/5 last night. The 32-year-old had cooled off after batting .321 through the first two months but has obliterated right-handed pitching this year – hitting .329.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Fifth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 33-35 (49%)

Over Record: 37-29-2 (56%)

Boston has struggled of late – dropping eight of their last 11 games and falling under .500 for the first time since April. While they still boast a decent roster and strong metrics, any sort of skid can be a death sentence in the AL East as the Red Sox are firmly in last place. Still, they have a strong chance of covering tonight despite narrowly dropping the first two games of the series.

Righty Garrett Whitlock (3-2) makes his seventh start of the season tonight. Whitlock had spent the majority of his career as a reliever prior to this season – with just nine career starts coming into 2023. Through six starts, Whitlock has shown promise but lacks consistency. He owns an ugly 4.78 ERA but his 1.28 WHIP isn't horrible. He spent a month on the IL after his first three starts of the season but has looked solid since returning in late May. He's allowed just six runs over his last 16 innings – striking out 15 in the process. Whitlock's underlying numbers are strong – he ranks in the 69th percentile in Hard Hit Rate and the 95th percentile in Walk Rate. Coming off his best start of the year (a one-run performance in 6.1 innings against the Yankees), Whitlock could very well be on the verge of a breakout.

After battling through a mini-slump, third baseman Rafael Devers broke out in a major way last night. Devers crushed two home runs in the loss. That effort bumped him to four homers in his last seven games and pushed him into first place league-wide with 56 RBI. Alongside him, Justin Turner could be in for another big night. Turner will be happy to see Austin Gomber pitching. Against him, Turner's gone 6/8 with three doubles, a home run, and three walks throughout their careers. In general, Turner has crushed left-handed pitching this season via his .304 average and .987 OPS.

Final Rockies-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Despite dropping the first two games, the Red Sox should bounce back tonight. The pitching matchup leans heavily in Boston's favor – thus I'm confident in laying 1.5 runs despite the previous two results.

Final Rockies-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-125)