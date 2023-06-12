Fresh off of a win on Sunday Night Baseball in New York, the Boston Red Sox host the Colorado Rockies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Rockies broke their six-game losing streak yesterday with a huge Nolan Jones 472-foot home run. Ryan McMahon hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in pouring rain. Had he not done that, the game may have been called, instead it went to a long delay. Jones then belted the home run that won the game after the delay and the Rockies' losing streak ended. Colorado has won just three of their last ten games and sits at 27-40 on the season, 14 games out of first in the NL West.

The Red Sox won over the Yankees in ten innings and took two of three from the Yankees over the weekend. They are just 4-6 over their last ten games. The Red Sox are now back to .500 on the season and 33-33. They are also 14 games back in their division, and while the Red Sox have a much better record, this is a match-up of last-place teams in their respective divisions.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are a failry average offense. They are top ten in batting average, but sit 15th in slugging and tied for 14th in runs this year. They are also 20th in on-base percentage. The Rockies will also be missing one of their best bats the rest of the way. Charlie Blackmon will miss roughly a month with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch. While they will be missing Blackmon, they will still have Ryan McMahon. McMahon is the team leader in RBIs this year with 37, and has ten home runs as well. He has been hitting well this month. McMahon is hitting .310 on the month with two home runs and six runs batted in. He has also scored seven times this month. The biggest issue has been his strikeouts. He has struck out 16 times this month, and 15 games in a row.

Nolan Jones has also been hot as of late. Jones is hitting .406 this month with a .457 on-base percentage. He has also driven in nine runs with three home runs, including home runs in back-to-back games against the Padres. He has scored in his last three games, and five times this month. Jones is not just power though, he has also stolen four bases this month.

The Rockies will send Connor Seabold to the mound today. He is 1-2 so far this year with a 5.10 ERA. His last two starts have been solid. Against Arizona to start the month, he went 5.1 innings and gave up just one run while sriking out five. He was not as good last time out. Seabold went six innings and have up two runs, with just two hits and two walks.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Yesterday has it not been for a fluke hit that bounced off the second base bag for the Yankees, Brayan Bello may have had a shutout. Still, he was amazing in helping the Red Sox get the win. This was nice as Red Sox pitching has struggled this year. They are 24th in the majors in Team ERA, and 22nd in quality starts. The starting pitching has been rough this year for the Red Sox, and hopefully what Bello is doing will rub off on the other guys.

James Paxton will be the man hoping to continue the strong pitching today. He is 2-1 on the year with a 3.81 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. He has made five starts this year, with four of them being solid. In four starts this year he has gone five or more innings while giving up two or fewer earned runs. He did have one bad start against the Angels on May 24th. He went just three innings in that game, giving up five runs with two home runs.

The Red Sox should be able to give him some run support today. The Red Sox are tied for seventh in runs scored this year, while also being top ten in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Enrique Hernandez has been providing solid run support as of late. This month he is hitting just .225, but he has eight RBIs and two home runs in that time. Rafael Devers is also hitting fairly well. He is hitting .250 but has a .354 on-base percentage this month. He has driven in five, with two home runs this month.

Final Rockies-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The biggest concern for the Red Sox may be rest. They played extra innings in a night game and then had to travel home. Still, it was not an insanely late night, and they are just making a short trip home to Boston from New York. The bullpen should be rested due to the amazing work by Bello last night. Overall, the two pitchers are not very different, and if anything, the edge goes to Paxton. The offense is an edge to the Red Sox. They will win this game, and get over .500 today.

Final Rockies-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-126)