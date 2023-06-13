The Colorado Rockies took the win in game one of the series over the Boston Red Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Rockies were on a six-game losing streak, but have now won two straight. Last night it was a ten-inning game with a nearly hour-and-a-half rain delay in the tenth inning to give them the win. This is the second time in as many games that the Rockies have won with a rain delay in the late innings. The first run of the game was not scored until the fourth inning, on a throwing error from the Red Sox shortstop. The Red Sox took a Justin Turner double in the sixth to score their first run, and then a solo home run in the seventh to take the lead. As the Rockies did on Sunday, they tied it up late on a single by Elias Diaz. The Rockies would score twice in the top of the tenth, including a run on a bases-loaded walk. While the Red Sox got one back in the bottom of the inning, it was not enough and they fell below .500 once again.

Here are the Rockies-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Red Sox Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-108)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-113)

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Red Sox

TV: ATTR/NESN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The fairly average offense for the Rockies continued last night. They went just 6-37 yesterday but did have six walks on the day. The Rockies are top ten in batting average, but sit 15th in slugging and tied for 14th in runs this year. They are also 20th in on-base percentage. They managed just two extra-base hits yesterday, both Jurickson Profar doubles. Profar had three hits in the win, and now is hitting .267 on the month. He has four doubles and three triples in that time and is one of the leaders on the team in total bases in the last month.

The Rockies will be missing a big bat though. Charlie Blackmon will miss roughly a month with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch. While they will be missing Blackmon, they will still have Ryan McMahon. McMahon is the team leader in RBIs this year with 37 and has ten home runs as well. He has been hitting well this month. McMahon is hitting .311 on the month with two home runs and six runs batted in. He has also scored nine times this month. That includes two in the win yesterday.

The Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound today. Since coming over from Tampa Bay, Anderson has made five starts for the Rockies. He is yet to get a decision, but has been solid. He has gone into the sixth inning in every start, and his worst start of the year was giving up three runs. His ERA in those five starts is just 2.67. He has struggled some with giving up home runs but has been good nevertheless.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox offense has struggled as of late. They have scored just 25 runs over their last ten games. The Red Sox are seventh in runs scored this year, while also being top ten in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Yet, they have not scored lately. One of the major issues has been Masataka Yoshida. He has 33 RBIs on the season, and drove in 15 in May. Yoshida has just two this month, and has not had one since June 4th. He is hitting just .244 on the month and has been struggling with runners in scoring position.

Hitting well as of late is Justin Turner. Turner is hitting .302 on the month, and driven in seven runs. He has RBIs in each of the last two games while walking in each of his last three. He has improved his batting average and his average with runners in scoring position each month so far on the season and will be looking to do so again this month.

Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for the Red Sox today. Crawford has made four starts this year, and been solid in three of them. His first start of the year was poor, as he gave up seven runs in four innings. He rebounded to get his first win of the year in the next start but then was moved to the bullpen. He has been solid the last two outings though, and should have more endurance to go longer innings.

Final Rockies-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox lost a very weird game yesterday in which there was a long rain delay and extra innings. The bigger issue was the bats yesterday. They just did not produce. The Red Sox overall are the better team, but until they can hit consistently, they will not cover spreads. It should come soon, but until then, take the runs with the Rockies.

Final Rockies-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-108)