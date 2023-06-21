Dr. Frank N. Furter of the 1975 cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show was actually inspired by the real experiences of creator Richard O'Brien. The “sweet transvestite” mad scientist was pulled from O'Brien's experiences cross-dressing and struggling with his gender identity as a young aspiring actor in the early 1970s.

“It actually comes from me,” said O’Brien, who wrote the book and score to the original Rocky Horror Picture Show. “I used to beat myself up about the hand I was dealt. I don’t know how it works; I have no idea. I’ve read many tomes about the subject of the transvestic nature. It’s the cards you’re dealt. In a binary world it’s a bit of curse, really. Especially in those days when homosexuality was a crime. It’s just one of those things that western society wasn’t very keen on.”

As for his gender identity, he really doesn't feel his answer has a binary one. “What I’ve always wanted to be was whole — centrally whole and complete,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I have so much girl in me it doesn’t make any sense. I think it would have made more sense had I been born a girl. That’s true.”

Richard O'Brien continued, lamenting the state of the world with gender politics and activism: “But it is a patriarchic, misogynistic fucking world. So aren’t I lucky? Because I’ve been able to walk down streets and go places that I wouldn’t ever have been able to go down had I been a girl. You just have to put everything in perspective, really.”