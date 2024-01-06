On July 1, 2024 Howard University School of law will welcome Roger A. Fairfax Jr as the new dean.

On July 1, 2024, Howard University will welcome Roger A. Fairfax Jr as the new dean of Howard University’s School of Law. Per Howard University Publication “The Dig” Fairfax will succeed Danielle R. Holley, who served as dean from 2014 to 2023 before being appointed president of Mount Holyoke College.

Howard’s president Dr. Ben Vinson III shared in his announcement, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Roger A. Fairfax, Jr. as dean of the Howard University School of Law. Mr. Fairfax is a passionate legal educator whose extensive scholarship and commitment to criminal justice reform are deeply aligned with the law school’s mission. We are excited to welcome Mr. Fairfax to the Howard University community.”

Currently, a native of D.C., Fairfax currently serves as the dean at American University College of Law, only a few miles away from Howard University. Having pursued education at esteemed institutions such as Harvard College, the University of London, and Harvard Law School, Fairfax brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to their current role.

Fairfax said of his appointment, “I have long admired and championed the Howard University School of Law’s indispensable mission, and I am humbled by the opportunity to steward and lead this extraordinary community. It will be a tremendous honor at this critical time to follow in the footsteps of those who have assumed the solemn responsibility of leading one of the most consequential institutions in the history of legal education and the legal profession.”

At the American University College of Law, he has made significant strides in enhancing faculty diversity, promoting public interest, improving bar passage rates, fostering diversity, and strengthening community engagement. Additionally, he currently serves as a member of the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.