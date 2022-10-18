Roger Goodell shares true thoughts on Jim Irsay’s outburst aimed at Commanders’ Dan Snyder

If it was up to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Dan Snyder would have already been removed by the NFL as the owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay told reporters Tuesday that he believes “there is merit to removing him [Snyder] as owner.”

Irsay’s public rebuke of Snyder comes amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged workplace misconduct and financial improprieties of the Washington Commanders under their current owner.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a swift reaction to Jim Irsay’s controversial decision to go public with his thoughts on Snyder. “It’s an ongoing investigation, when Mary Jo White is done with the investigation, we’ll share the report,” Goodell said, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. “There’s no reason for speculation until we have (it).” Goodell was also asked whether he was upset by Irsay’s comments and said “No.”

A league meeting in New York was conducted Tuesday and among those in attendance was Jim Irsay, who also told reporters that there could already be as many as 24 votes in favor of removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders. The NFL needs the votes of at least 24 of the 32 team owners to usher such a dramatic change.

Dan Snyder is regarded by many as one of the worst team owners in pro sports, but that has not stopped him from keeping control of the Commanders, a team whose future appears to be getting bleaker as the conclusion of the investigation nears.

If anything, Jim Irsay should be finding plenty of support, if not in the NFL, but from a frustrated and angry Commanders fanbase.