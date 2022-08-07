Rohit Sharma faces wrath of angry India fans for ‘irresponsible’ act

India captain Rohit Sharma was slammed by fans for his “irresponsible” act of high-fiving a section of supporters after his team’s triumph in the fourth T20I against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday.

Immediately after the win, members of the Indian cricket team were seen in a joyous mood with Rohit Sharma leading the celebrations. The India captain not only hugged his teammates but also joined the fans inside the stadium to savor the moment with them.

Though several Team India admirers got a high five from Rohit Sharma, the netizens were not impressed by the 35-year-old cricketer’s act.

Several social media users accused the India captain of risking the health of his teammates as he could get infected with COVID-19. Others blasted him for his careless behavior ahead of a big tournament like the Asia Cup later this month.

Meanwhile, some labeled him as an attention seeker and a few even dubbed him “irresponsible”.

On the other hand, a couple of Virat Kohli fans alleged that Rohit Sharma was doing it to get as popular as the former India captain among the people.

Fans were so eager to give @ImRo45 a high five after @BCCI India's win over @windiescricket in Florida today that a small crush of fans fell through a barricade in the west side grandstand. They were too happy to be hurt. pic.twitter.com/fLyyZdjM3k — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 6, 2022

Transferring covid like a boss 😂 — दिव्यांश Divyansh (@DC_9812) August 7, 2022

Rofl. Genda is overdoing it now. — $ & $ (@OutrageouSandS) August 6, 2022

He is copying virat kohli to become popular like him — Slove (@Slovluv) August 6, 2022

trying to get covid again — Cheeku Dada (@cheekudada) August 7, 2022

Covid says hello 😂🤣

Arey Kaptan sahab abhi ek aur match bcha hai ! — TegtaJi ਹਰਸ਼ ਤੇਗਟਾ (@iamtegtaharsh) August 6, 2022

Coming back to the fourth T20I between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma continued his impressive run as captain as the Nagpur-born superstar led the Men in Blue to another series triumph in T20Is on Saturday.

Since being appointed Team India skipper earlier this year, Rohit Sharma hasn’t lost a bilateral T20I series against any opposition. Rohit Sharma and his boys were clinical in all the departments of the game in the fourth match in Florida.

The Indians romped to a 59-run victory to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the T20I series.

The Indians were asked to bat in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill and put up a solid total of 191/5, courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 33 off 16 deliveries and Rishabh Pant’s 44 off 31 balls.

En route to his score of 33, Rohit Sharma went past Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the list of highest six-hitters in international cricket.

During the weekend, Rohit Sharma smashed three sixes against the West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida to take his tally of maximums to 477, thus surpassing Shahid Afridi‘s count of 476 sixes across the three formats of the game – Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Rohit Sharma is now only behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle who tops the charts with 553 maximums to his name.

However, surpassing Shahid Afridi to become the second all-time six-hitter in international cricket is not the only milestone Rohit Sharma achieved in Lauderhill.

The 35-year-old India captain also completed 16,000 runs in international cricket, becoming just the seventh player from India to reach the landmark.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the table with a total of 34,357 runs across the three formats in international cricket while Rahul Dravid, the current India head coach is second on the list with more than 24,000 runs to his name.

In reply, Nicholas Pooran and company were bowled out for 132 with Avesh Khan rattling their top order as he picked up the wickets of Brandon King and Devon Thomas before finishing with excellent figures of 2/17 in his four overs.

However, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he took 3 wickets for 12 runs in 3.1 overs to complete what was a dominant display from Rohit Sharma and his team in Lauderhill.

Rohit Sharma was extremely happy with India’s performance in the match and praised his colleagues for putting up a combined effort on the field.

“I think it was pleasing how we played the game. The conditions were not easy but we got to a good score. A lot of thought went in on how we batted and it was pleasing to see. The pitch was quite slow which our bowlers used to their advantage,” the Indian captain said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “I thought 190 was a good score, but with the kind of batting that WI have, no score is good. We played good cricket to get the win today. The batters were really smart and the bowlers bowled in pairs to get wickets. It put the brakes on their scoring,” he added.

Pacer Avesh Khan came in for special praise from Rohit Sharma for his fine spell upfront which never allowed West Indies to have any kind of momentum in their run chase. As the home team was pegged back with two early wickets from Avesh Khan, they never recovered from their poor start and ended up losing the contest by 59 runs. Avesh Khan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his heroics with the ball.

The fifth and the final game between the two sides will be played on Sunday.