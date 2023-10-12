Rohit Sharma memes went viral on social media after the Team India captain scripted World Cup history against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma, who smacked an 84-ball 131 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, overhauled Sachin Tendulkar's mark for the most centuries in ICC ODI World Cups.

Rohit Sharma's century against Afghanistan was the 36-year-old's seventh in Cricket World Cup history. Remarkably, Rohit Sharma has scored seven tons in only three World Cups in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

In contrast, Sachin Tendulkar participated in five editions of the World Cup from 1992 to 2011 for his six centuries. His last World Cup hundred came against South Africa in 2011 when he made a quickfire 111 against South Africa in Bengaluru.

Sachin Tendulkar required 41 knocks for his six centuries, while Rohit Sharma accomplished in his 19th World Cup innings.

#RohitSharma's records today: – Most hundreds in World Cup.

– Most sixes in International cricket.

– Most sixes by an Indian in World Cup.

– Fastest hundred by an Indian in World Cup history.#INDvsAFG @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/yHAJjULQiZ — ＲＡＭＢＯ™ (@RcStan_) October 11, 2023

Virat Kohli when Rohit Sharma starts thrashing Naveen pic.twitter.com/ySd8kvnZiW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 11, 2023

Also, Rohit Sharma shattered West Indies legend Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most sixes in international cricket.

Universe Boss Chris Gayle smashed 553 maximums in 551 knocks across formats, while Rohit Sharma has hit 556 sixes in only 473 innings.

After Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat, India restricted them to 272/8 on a belter of a track. Former cricketers, including India's 2011 World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir, criticized the curators for preparing such a pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which had nothing for the bowlers.

“You can't make such tracks, which have nothing for the bowlers. Such pitches are bad exhibitions for cricket. There has to be something for the pacers and spinners. Scoring 400 runs or 350 runs will not help the future generations who want to make cricket their profession,” Gautam Gambhir said on air during the match.

However, the Indian bowlers, led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, kept a tightrope on the Afghan batters throughout their essay. Except for their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62), no other Afghanistan batter got going, and in the end, they finished with a below-par score of 272/8.

India's response was all about the Rohit Sharma show. The India captain's blitzkrieg was such that Afghan bowlers were left stunned, as they had no answers to his explosive batting prowess at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Smoking boundaries and sixes at will, Rohit Sharma completed his fifty in just 30 balls before blasting his 31st ODI hundred in only 63 balls.

In the process, Rohit Sharma broke former India captain Kapil Dev's milestone for the quickest century in the World Cup.

In the 1983 World Cup, Kapil Dev completed a ton in 72 balls. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma touched the milestone in only 63 deliveries against Afghanistan.

Following Rohit Sharma's departure, Virat Kohli took centerstage in possibly his last World Cup game at his home ground.

Virat Kohli, who bailed out India from a tricky position in their World Cup opener against Australia, scoring a fighting 85 in Chennai, remained unbeaten on 55 off 56 balls in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma's hundred and Virat Kohli's half-century sealed an 8-wicket triumph for India with 15 overs to spare. The win against Afghanistan took the Men in Blue to the second spot in the table behind New Zealand.