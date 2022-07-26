Roller Champions canceled by Ubisoft

After only 2 months since its release, rumors indicate that the Ubisoft game Roller Champions is about to get canceled.

Roller Champions is a free-to-play Ubisoft original game similar to Rocket League but on skates. The game was first announced in E3 2019 wherein the devs showcased a gameplay demo. Since then, we haven’t heard anything about the game until its official release 3 years later.

The rumor of the game’s cancellation came from Jeff Grubb during an episode of The Xbox Era Podcast. Grubb didn’t precisely specify his source, however, he insisted that the cancellation of the game is likely to happen given Ubisoft’s current status. According to Grubb’s source, the game will shut down after its 3rd season.

Just like every free-to-play game out there, Roller Champions is a live service game. The devs rely solely on cosmetic microtransactions to keep the game running. However, due to Ubisoft’s budget-cutting which led to cancellations and delays of their other games, Roller Champions getting canceled is likely to happen. Everyone should take this information with a grain of salt though as Ubisoft is yet to make any confirmations.

Observing how Roller Champions is in its current form, the game so far is well received by its current player base. Queues may take some time since the game is still trying to establish itself, but, overall it’s a solid game. Our guess is that Ubisoft is just waiting until the 3rd season to finalize whether or not they should shut the game down. For now, let’s just make the most out of the time Roller Champions potentially has left. Roller Champions is now available on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.