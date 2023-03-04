We have our details on Romancelvania – a mash-up between action platforming and dating sim – including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Romancelvania Release Date: March 7, 2023

Romancelvania is an action-adventure platformer game with a narrative-driven dating sim elements released on March 7, 2023, on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the PC through Steam. The game is developed by The Deep End Games and published by 2124 Publishing.

Story

Dracula, spending their time in the past century brooding and being lovelorn, finds themself in a reality dating show, hosted by none other than the Grim Reaper. Now, Drac has a choice between vanquishing the other contestants or falling in love with them, finally giving Drac the love they’ve been craving for. Will Drac find “Love at First Bite,” or find out that, actually, “Love Sucks.”

Gameplay

Romancelvania’s gameplay is split into two: a majority of the game takes place in a Metroidvania-style action platformer, with enemies to vanquish and equipment to collect and use against the hordes of enemies you’re vanquishing, learning new abilities and skills as you go along. The game will take players to multiple locations, fighting different kinds of enemies for each biome. But the focus of the game is its dating sim aspect, which introduces Drac to other lovelorn monsters and beings like them. Players can choose whether their Drac will be a male or a female, but their romance options are not limited by this choice. Speaking of choices, Drac’s relationships with the other contestants improve based on the way they interact with them through multiple-choice conversation sections. Many of Drac’s abilities are locked behind progression in these relationships. On top of this, there are also times when the player gets to decide how to deal with random events happening around Drac’s castle, which sometimes leads to hilarious results.