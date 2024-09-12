ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 306: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili kicks off the main card in the flyweight division between Ronaldo Rodriguez and Ode Osbourne. Rodriguez comes into this fight riding a six-fight winning streak with each of his last three wins coming inside the distance meanwhile, Osbourne has lost back-to-back fights as he looks to get back on track this weekend at Noche UFC. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rodriguez-Osbourne prediction and pick.

Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2) made the most of his opportunity in his UFC debut with a big submission victory against Denys Bondar. He is now 16-2 in his professional career with 12 of those wins coming inside the distance. Rodriguez will be searching for his biggest win yet on the biggest stage of his career when he takes on Ode Osbourne this weekend at Noche UFC 306.

Ode’ Osbourne (12-7) has his back against the wall coming into this weekend as he has now lost back-to-back fights getting submitted in both losses to Jafel Filho and Asu Almabayev. He will be hoping that he can get back into the win column in a big way when he takes on the surging Ronald Rodriguez this weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Here are the Noche UFC 306 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC 306 Odds: Ronaldo Rodriguez-Ode’ Osbourne Odds

Ronaldo Rodriguez: -148

Ode’ Osbourne: +124

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Ronaldo Rodriguez Will Win

Ronaldo Rodriguez got his chance on the Contender Series back in 2020 but unfortunately dropped a decision against Jerome Rivera and didn’t get the UFC contract. He went after it on the regional scene winning each of his next five fights en route to getting the opportunity to fight at UFC Mexico City back in February where he finished Denys Bondar via second-round rear-naked choke. Now, Rodriguez looks to extend his winning streak to seven in a row when he takes on Ode Osbourne at Noche UFC 306 this weekend.

Rodriguez is looking like a legitimate prospect winning six in a row and 12 out of his last 13 fights. He packs a mean punch with 7 wins coming by knockout but he also has the submission skills that he can get it done on the mat as well. Osbourne comes into this fight with his back against the wall making him a very dangerous opponent but Rodriguez has the skills to beat him in all facets of the game. As long as Rodriguez can stay within himself and not get caught like Osbourne did to Zarrukh Adashev he should walk away with his second victory inside the Octagon.

Why Ode’ Osbourne Will Win

Ode Osbourne has shown glimpses of being a legitimate contender in the flyweight division and then has shown us some bad fight IQ which has led to his back-to-back losses and 5 losses out of his 9 fights in the UFC. We saw his capabilities with a brutal knockout of Zarrukh Adashev in 2022 only to get brutally knocked out by Tyson Nam in his next fight after a failed flying knee attempt. It’s those types of things that Osbourne has to make sure that he has gotten together as he comes into his fight this weekend against Ronald Rodriguez in hopes of righting the ship and getting back on track.

Osbourne’s speed and length make him a formidable opponent for anyone in the flyweight division. He is going to have a massive 8″ edge in reach which he should be able to utilize to his advantage at range. Osbourne does a great job at throwing varied attacks at his opponent keeping them guessing throughout the fight and having the size advantage will serve him well by being able to get out of harm’s way before getting countered with one of Rodriguez’s thunderous right hands. As long as Osbourne can stay on the outside and dictate where this fight will take place he can use his speed and length to outstrike Rodriguez at range and get the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Ronaldo Rodriguez-Ode’ Osbourne Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap to kick off the main card of Noche UFC. These two flyweights are going to throw down from the opening bell and put on a show for the fight fans. Ultimately, while Osbourne will look good early on using his speed and length to stick and move but once Rodriguez gets his timing down that is when it spells bad news for Osbourne as Rodriguez eventually lands a thunderous combination flooring Osbourne getting the knockout victory to make it seven wins in a row

Final Ronaldo Rodriguez-Ode’ Osbourne Prediction & Pick: Ronaldo Rodriguez (-148), Under 2.5 Rounds (-130)