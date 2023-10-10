Icelandic artist Björk and Spanish singer Rosalía have joined forces for a powerful collaboration, releasing a song titled ‘Help Fight Fish Farming in Iceland.' The track, shared on social media in an acapella version, is more than just a musical endeavor; it aims to raise awareness and address the pressing issue of fish farming in Iceland, Billboard reports.

Björk, a native of Iceland, explained her motivation behind the song, saying, “Rosalía and I have come together to offer this song. The proceeds from its release will be dedicated to combating fish farming in Iceland.” The song is scheduled for release in October, and Björk hopes that the sales will help support the legal expenses of the activists in Fjord Seyðisfjörður, who are actively opposing the establishment of fish farming in the region.

Beyond the musical collaboration, this initiative sets an example for artists and activists alike. By donating the song's proceeds to the cause, Björk and Rosalía aim to bolster the fight against fish farming in Iceland and inspire similar actions in the future.

For Björk, this marks her first musical release of the year, following her 10th studio album, ‘Fossora,' released last year, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Rosalía, on the other hand, has been on a roll with a string of successful singles, including collaborations and solo efforts that have climbed the charts.

This unique musical partnership between two globally renowned artists underscores the potential for music to not only entertain but also serve as a catalyst for change and advocacy on critical environmental issues. As their song's release date approaches, it's evident that the impact of this collaboration will extend far beyond the realm of music, resonating with those concerned about the environment and inspiring others to take action.