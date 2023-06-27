Yikes. For those who thought Roseanne Barr couldn't sink any lower, think again. The comic-turned-bigot sat down with comedian Theo Von on a recent episode of his podcast This Past Weekend with Theo Von to dig the hole she finds herself in even deeper. Roseanne Barr was famously fired from the reboot of her ABC sitcom Roseanne in 2018 after sending horribly racist tweets about Valerie Jarrett, the former senior presidential adviser for the Obama administration. Now she's going after Jews with another outburst of inflammatory hate speech.

Barr told Von that “nobody died in the Holocaust,” and also added “It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now 'cause they cause all the problems in the world.”

It's unclear if Barr was simply trying to be a provocateur or truly doesn't believe in the historical event of the Holocaust, but one thing that is clear is no one is finding this funny. The conversation came up in a discussion about perceived lack of free speech. Barr seemed to be promoting the far-right false claims of election fraud from the 2020 election, before the rant got even more unhinged.

“You can’t say that like, you know, the election,” Barr said, “was rigged or not rigged,” Von finished her thought. “Right,” Barr said. “That’s all a lie. The election was not rigged. 36 counties can give you 81 million votes. That’s a fact.”

“That's the truth,” Barr said, as Von laughed. “And don’t you dare say anything against it. You’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because we have, you know, there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it.”

“And that is the truth,” Barr continued, “and nobody died in the Holocaust either…” before adding the rest of her cringe headline making comments.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At this point, Von did nothing to quell the vitriol, but rather let Barr continue by asking her, “You’re part Jewish, right? And a lot of Hollywood is Jewish, yeah? They started Hollywood.”

Barr responded with the puzzlingly unintelligible and Trump-ian non-sequitur, “Just like rap, Black people started rap. So I went to go over there and tried to get in rap and go, ‘All these Black people, you know, go on Saturday Night Live like Dave Chappelle. I’m just saying a lot of Black people are in control of rap. Hello?’ Well, you went there. You tried to get in show business. Of course it’s Jewish. But you know, and people should be glad that it’s Jewish too, because if Jews were not controlling Hollywood, all you’d have was f—ing fishing shows.”

Theo Von was clearly trying to save face on Tuesday when he tweeted, “This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?”

This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore? https://t.co/jIeDcHwlal — Theo Von (@TheoVon) June 27, 2023

The tweet was then reacted to by Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, who commented, “Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible. This isn’t funny. And shame on Theo Von for letting it go unchallenged and instead diving into conspiracy theories about Jews and Hollywood.”

Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible. This isn’t funny. And shame on Theo Von for letting it go unchallenged and instead diving into conspiracy theories about Jews and Hollywood. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 27, 2023

At this point in her cringe dumpster fire of what's left of a career it'd probably be more damning if Roseanne Barr said she did like a group you were a part of. Even still, it's shocking she was given a pulpit by Theo Von in the first place. And the nauseatingly redundant far-right comedian/politician alibi of hiding under the excuse of “I was being sarcastic” every time a prejudicial comment is uncovered is becoming as tired and stale as Roseanne Barr and Theo Von's comedy sets. Whether they intended to promote antisemitic hate speech or not, it's never a good thing when a comedian has to explain “it was a joke”. If you don't want to cancel Roseanne Barr (again) and Theo Von for being racist bigots, at least cancel them for being painfully unfunny.