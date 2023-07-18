The Kansas City Royals are a team far removed from their last World Series title in 2015, when current star Salvador Perez hit 21 home runs. The Royals currently find themselves in last place in the American League Central, twelve games behind the next closest team, the Chicago White Sox.

Perez left this past Sunday's game with a left hamstring issue. The trade market for Perez got a surprise update ahead of the deadline.

As shared by Royals report Jaylon T. Thompson, the team received a mixed bag of injury updates on the talented veteran duo among others on Monday.

#Royals injuries and notes — Salvador Perez has a Grade 1 plus left hamstring strain. KC hopes he can return to the lineup soon. — Zack Greinke recently threw a side session. He is trending towards making a start Thursday. — Edward Olivares is likely to return this week. — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) July 17, 2023

Perez has reminded fans of his powerful and productive World Series winning 2015 season in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 255 catcher nicknamed El Nino has hit 15 home runs with 40 RBI so far on the season at age 33, along with a .258 batting average.

Royals Manager J.J. Piccolo shut down Perez trade rumors recently because of his value to the franchise.

“It's not something we're looking to do. But it doesn't mean that teams won't ask about him. I will confirm the report was accurate, that the team called and asked about him. But unfortunately, it was leaked. Those conversations should remain private.”

Grienke meanwhile has an ERA of 5.44 along with a 1-9 record. His current ERA is his career worst excluding his sophomore season with Kansas City.

The Royals are currently hosting the Detroit Tigers as part of a four-game series at Kaufmann Stadium. Olivares has a .242 average with six home runs and 15 RBI for the Royals from his left field position with the team.