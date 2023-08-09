Although the Kansas City Royals comfortably own the second-worst record in all of MLB but remain in good spirits thanks in large part to the presence of Bobby Witt Jr. The budding star shortstop has played very well this season, becoming the face of the team and its rebuilding effort. On top of being a very talented player, he is also one who exhibits a huge appreciation for his fans.

In a July game against the Minnesota Twins, Witt treated the fans at Kauffman Stadium to perhaps his greatest highlight to date: a walk-off grand slam. One fan in the audience, a little girl named Rae, came from Atlanta to watch the game and was taken to tears when her favorite player came up clutch with a massive home run.

Recently, to repay Rae for her support, Witt sent her some autographed trading cards and a personalized message.

Baseball is the best. 💙 Bobby had a special surprise for his biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/4pA0neJwXB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 9, 2023

There’s no doubt that Witt will be gaining numerous new fans for his kind gesture. Receiving the “baseball is the best!” treatment from MLB's Sarah Langs ensures that there will be more visibility for such a great moment. Fans who buy into the hype Witt has will likely be pleased with the player he becomes when he reaches his prime.

Witt is off to a sensational start to his career with the Royals and has made a sizable leap from his rookie year to his second. His triple-slash numbers and frequencies in home runs, strikeouts and walks are improved across the board and he has matched his home-run total from last year in 38 fewer games. He also has an elite 13 outs above average, though other defensive metrics aren’t as flattering.

The bottom line is that Bobby Witt Jr. is a very exciting player that the Royals and their fans will love for a very long time.