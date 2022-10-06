Royals waste little time firing Mike Matheny

It’s the end of the Mike Matheny era for the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the Royals closed out their 2022 MLB season in a 9-2 road loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced that they are parting ways with manager Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred Wednesday.

The Kansas City Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred, the team announced. First move in what’s expected to be a giant managerial carousel this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 6, 2022

The Royals are expected to make plenty more moves in the offseason. Considering that they took another step back in 2022 in which they managed to put together just a 65-97 record. Prior to that, the Royals only had a 74-88 season. The Royals’ decision to move on from Matheny also came just weeks after Kansas City sacked president of baseball operations Dayton Moore.

Kansas City did not have much to write home about its 2022 adventure in the majors. The Royals finished last in the American League Central division and were near the bottom in almost all major statistical hitting and pitching departments. That being said, there were also bright spots on the team. Among those are rookies VinniePasquantino, BobbyWitt, and MJ Melendez who showed promise in 2022. That is especially true about Witt, who batted .254/.294/.428 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI, and 30 stolen bases.

Matheny will be an intriguing figure to watch in the coaching market. There are interesting job openings available for him to try to take a shot at winning. The Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox are moving on from Don Mattingly and Tony La Russa, respectively, so those are two potential landing spots for the 52-year-old Matheny, who was promoted to the managerial role in Kansas City after Ned Yost retired in 2019.