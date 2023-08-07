The Kansas City Royals are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox for the start of a four game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Royals are playing their best baseball of the season. They have won seven of their last 10 games, but they are coming off a series loss against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kansas City has the second worst record in the MLB, but there are some young stars on the team. Bobby Witt Jr and Freddy Fermin have both been playing very well lately. In the last five games, the two players have combined for 16 hits, four home runs, and 11 RBI. On the mound, the Royals are led by Brady Singer in wins, strikeouts, and ERA.

The Red Sox are currently sitting in last place in the AL East division. However, they are above .500 and just five games out of a wild card spot. Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida are batting over .300 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers leads the team in home runs with 26, but Justin Turner and Triston Casas have 17 each. On the mound, the Red Sox have a team 4.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 8.7 K/9.

The starting pitchers for this game will be Cole Ragans and Brayan Bello.

Here are the Royals-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Red Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-118)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How To Watch Royals vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Ragans has been pitching very well ever since moving into a starting role with the Royals. He has made two starts for the Royals, and both have been solid. He has combined for 11 innings pitched, just one run allowed on 11 hits, and 11 strikeouts. Ragans had those starts against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. The Red Sox are a better hitting team, but so were the Rays. If Ragans can have another good start, the Royals will cover the spread.

As mentioned, the Royals have been playing some pretty good baseball. With Ragans on the mound, the Royals will have to just score a couple runs. Witt and Fermin are hitting well, but the Royal as a team are batting .279 in August. That is well above their season average. In six August games, the Royals also have 19 extra base hits, including eight home runs. Bello has allowed 15 home runs this season, so he does make a mistake here and there. If the Royals can take advantage of those mistakes, the Royals will cover the spread.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Bello does give up some home runs, but he is having a solid rookie campaign. He has a 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and a .249 oBA. However, he is better at home. At Fenway Park, Bello has a 3.29 ERA, 52 strikeouts, and an oBA of .239. His home stats are much better than his road stats, so he should have a good game in this one. The Royals overall have no hit well this season, and they did lose the last two games over the weekend, so their magic might have run out. As long as Bello continues to pitch well, the Red Sox will cover the spread.

The Red Sox hit the ball well, but they hit the ball even better at Fenway Park. Boston takes home field advantage to a whole new level. Their batting average is 55 points better, and their OPS is 126 points better when playing at home. They are clearly much more comfortable at Fenway Park with their lineup getting on base, and hitting for more power in Boston. Ragans does give up some hits, so if the Red Sox can just string together some hits, they will find a few gaps, and maybe leave the yard a couple times.

Final Royals-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Royals win streak ended over the weekend, and there is no reason to believe it will be revived anytime soon. With the Red Sox being the home team in this game, my gut leans towards Boston. Bello is a better pitcher at Fenway, but more importantly, their lineup is one of the best in the MLB when playing at home. If expect the Red Sox to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Royals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-102), Under 9.5 (-104)