The Kansas City Royals are at Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox for the second game of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox took game one of the series 6-2. Masataka Yoshida, and Colton Wong each had an RBI in the game. Pablo Reyes was the hero in the ninth inning, though. He hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game. Brayan Bello was the starting pitcher for the Red Sox in the game. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowed just two runs, and struck out two. Kenley Jansen was the winning pitcher after he struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Royals got a very good start from Cole Ragans in the game. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowed just four hits, one earned run, and struck out 11 batters. M.J Melendez had three hits on the night to lead the Royals. Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr each had a hit with an RBI. Carlos Hernandez was the losing pitcher as he gave up the grand slam in the ninth inning.

Brady Singer will be on the bump for the Royals. Kutter Crawford will get the ball for the Red Sox.

Here are the Royals-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Red Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-125)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Royals vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Singer has been very good lately. In his last three starts, Singer has thrown 19 innings, allowed just four runs on 12 hits, and struck out 23 batters. Singer has been able to pitch some of his better games lately. If he can continue to be that type of pitcher, he will be able to shut down the Red Sox. He is coming off eight shutout innings against the New York Mets, so he has a lot of momentum heading into this matchup. As long as Singer can carryover his previous starts into this one, the Royals will cover the spread.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Kutter Crawford has been just as good as Singer lately. He has allowed three runs or less in five of his last six starts. He has allowd one run or less in three of those starts. Crawford is not pitching against bad teams, either. The Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays are all good teams. If Crawford can continue to pitch well, the Red Sox will be able to cover the spread.

The Red Sox hit very well off both right-handed and left-handed pitching. However, their slugging percentage and OPS are higher when facing a righty. With Singer being a righty, the Red Sox do have a favorable matchup. Hitters like Masataka Yoshida, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, and Alex Verdugo will all have a chance to do some damage in this game.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers have been pitching well as of late. However, the Red Sox are the home team, and Crawford has been very good. I will put my money on the Red Sox to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+104), Under 10 (-110)