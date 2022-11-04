The Kansas City Royals had a rather forgettable 2022 season. They struggled to gain any momentum all season long, even going on a franchise-worst losing streak at one point. The return of legend Zack Greinke to their team did not ease their pain, as they finished last in the AL Central this year.

Despite their struggles, though, the team is still interested in bringing back the veteran Zack Greinke for at least one more year. Despite his age, Greinke has still been solid for the team last season. (via Jon Heyman)

“Zack Greinke, who already has a pretty strong Hall of Fame résumé, is expected to return to pitch another season. His career WAR of 76.4 fits right between Justin Verlander (77.7) and Clayton Kershaw (75.9). Greinke, 39, had a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings back in Kansas City, and the Royals are interested in a return.”

Greinke returned to the Royals after an eventful 2021 season with the Houston Astros. This is the pitcher’s second go-around with the team, as he started his major league career in Kansas City in 2014. Widely regarded as one of the best of his generation, Greinke has been a treat to watch on the mound over the last few years.

Zack Greinke was one of the few bright spots for the Royals last season amid all their struggles. Even in a weakened division, Kansas City failed to find any semblance of good form in 2022. It ended in a midseason trade spree, trading away players like Andrew Benintendi to contending teams for draft compensation.