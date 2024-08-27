ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michael Lorenzen heads to the mound for the Kansas City Royals as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Guardians prediction and pick.

Royals-Guardians Projected Starters

Michael Lorenzen vs. Gavin Williams

Michael Lorenzen (7-6) with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Lorenzen went seven innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He did not surrender a run in a win over the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Lorenzen is 5-4 in 13 starts on the road this year. He has a 3.80 ERA and a .226 opponent batting average.

Gavin Williams (2-6) with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP

Last Start: Williams went 4.1 innings in his last start, with four hits, four walks, and a home run. He would surrender three runs in a loss to the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Williams is 0-4 with an 8.66 ERA and a .351 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Guardians Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +134

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How to Watch Royals vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSKC/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are eight in the majors in runs scored while sitting sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .347 on the year with a .396 on-base percentage. Witt has 26 home runs and 93 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 26 bases and scored 111 times. Vinnie Pasquantino has also been solid this year. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .321 on-base percentage. Pasquantino has 18 home runs and 96 RBIs this year while scoring 61 times. Salvador Perez rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .276 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. Perez has 23 home runs, 88 RBIs, and has scored 51 runs on the year.

Salvador Perez has been hitting great in the last week. He is hitting .273 with a .304 on-base percentage. He has a home run, six RBIs, and a run scored. Vinnie Pasquantino is also playing well. He is hitting .273 in the last week with four RBIs and four runs scored. Bobby Witt Jr. is also paying well. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. The Royals are hitting .274 in the last week with 25 runs scored in six games.

Current Royals have 44 career at-bats against Gavin Williams. Bobby Witt Jr. is two for eight with a triple and an RBI. Kyle Isbel also has an RBI, going two for six with a double. MJ Melendez is two for seven with a double as well.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians sit 13th in the majors in runs while sitting 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .274 this year with a .332 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 33 home runs this year, plus 103 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 94 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .236 on the year with a .317 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 71 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .304 this year with a .366 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, and 38 RBIs, and has scored 73 times on the year.

Jhonkensy Noel is coming into the game hot. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .455 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs scored in the last week. David Fry is also having a good week. He is hitting .231 with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Boy Naylor rounds out the top bats on the week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS, and a run scored. The Guardians are hitting .216 in the last week with 30 runs scored.

Current Guardians have 54 career at-bats against Michael Lorenzen. They have hit just .204 against him. Josh Naylor has the most experience but is 0-10. Jose Ramirez is three for nine, with a double, a home run, four walks, and three RBIs. Further, Austin Hedges is three for six with an RBI.

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Michael Lorenzen has been great as a member of the Royals. He is 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in 22.2 innings of work. Meanwhile, Gavin Williams has struggled some this year. This month, he has a 7.36 ERA and a 1-3 record. Williams has also struggled on the road this year. The Royals are hitting well as a team, and scoring over four runs per game. While the Guardians are one of the best home teams in the majors, still, the Royals will win this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+134)