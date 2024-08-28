ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michael Wacha heads to the mound for the Kansas City Royals as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Guardians prediction and pick.

Royals-Guardians Projected Starters

Michael Wacha vs. Tanner Bibee

Michael Wacha (11-6) with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Wacha went six innings in his last start, giving up six hits. He would allow two runs, and take the win over the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Wacha is 5-5 in 12 road starts this year, with a 3.49 ERA and a .234 opponent batting average.

Tanner Bibee (10-6) with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Bibee went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits, a walk, and four runs. He would take the loss to the Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: Bibee is 4-3 at home in 12 starts with a 4.20 ERA and a .236 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Guardians Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +118

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Royals vs. Guardians

Time: 1:10 PM PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: BSKC/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are fifth in the majors in runs scored while sitting sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .347 on the year with a .399 on-base percentage. Witt has 27 home runs and 94 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 27 bases and scored 113 times. Vinnie Pasquantino has also been solid this year. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .215 on-base percentage. Pasquantino has 18 home runs and 96 RBIs this year while scoring 63 times. Salvador Perez rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .282 this year with a .341 on-base percentage. Perez has 25 home runs, 94 RBIs, and has scored 54 runs on the year.

Salvador Perez has been hitting great in the last week. He is hitting .273 with a .304 on-base percentage. He has a home run, six RBIs, and a run scored. Vinnie Pasquantino is also playing well. He is hitting .273 in the last week with four RBIs and four runs scored. Bobby Witt Jr. is also paying well. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. The Royals are hitting .274 in the last week with 25 runs scored in six games.

Current Royals have 52 career at-bats against Tanner Bibee. They have hit just .192 against him. Bobby Witt Jr. is two for eight but without an RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is three for five with a home run and two RBIs. Finally, Michael Massey is one for two with a home run and an RBI.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians sit 12th in the majors in runs while sitting 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .277 this year with a .336 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 33 home runs this year, plus 104 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 96 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .234 on the year with a .317 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 71 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .302 this year with a .365 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, and 39 RBIs, and has scored 74 times on the year.

Jhonkensy Noel is coming into the game hot. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .455 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs scored in the last week. David Fry is also having a good week. He is hitting .231 with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Jose Ramirez is still getting on base in the last week. He is hitting just .200 but has a .346 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week.

Current Guardians have 48 career at-bats against Michael Wacha. They have hit just .208 against Wacha. Josh Naylor is two for nine but without an RBI. Meanwhile, Joe Ramirez is three for 11 without an RBI. Daniel Schneemann has the only RBI but is 0-2.

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Michael Wacha has been great since returning to the lineup at the end of June. He has given up three or more runs just twice in 11 starts. Further, he is 7-1 in that time frame, and the Royals are 9-2. In one of the losses, he gave up just one run, and in the other, he gave up three. Further, he has a 2.35 ERA since the end of June. Tanner Bibee has been solid this year, but not nearly as good as Wacha. Take the Royals in this one.

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+118)