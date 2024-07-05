Friday's MLB slate continues to roll on and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next interleague matchup. The Kansas City Royals will take on the Colorado Rockies for the beginning of a three-game series as we see a battle of lefties on the mound. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Rockies prediction and pick.

Royals-Rockies Projected Starters

Cole Ragans (LHP) vs. Kyle Freeland (LHP)

Cole Ragans (5-6) with a 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 K, 102.2 IP

Last Start: 6/29 vs. CLE (L) – 4.2 IP, 5 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-3) with a 3.12 ERA, .224 OBA, 45 K, 43.1 IP

Kyle Freeland (0-3) with a 7.94 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 16 K, 28.1 IP

Last Start: 6/30 @ CHW (W) – 6.2 IP, 2 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) with a 1.64 ERA, .175 OBA, 6 K, 11.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Rockies Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -180

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-102

Moneyline: +152

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How to Watch Royals vs. Rockies

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest/Southwest, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Royals are currently third in the American League Central and despite sitting eight games over .500, they'll have a tight race to make the postseason given the talent around them. They're still one of the more exciting young teams in the MLB at the moment and they're lead by recent All-Star selection Bobby Witt Jr. Witt has been leading the league in batting average for much of the season and his play out in the field has been sensational night-in and night-out. He's leading the new crop of exciting shortstops and he's intent on bringing this Royals team back to their recent success.

The Royals will send Cole Ragans to the mound for his 19th start of the season. His numbers are fairly close in terms of pitching at home and on the road, but Ragans has been slightly better at his home ballpark with his overall record. He's got 24 strikeouts over his last three starts and he'll be looking to shake off his last start after allowing five earned runs. Still, the Royals are the much more consistent team with their offensive output and they should be the favorites to win this series and continue moving up the standings.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the National League West and it'll be tough-sledding from here on out if they continue down this current trajectory. They're just 3-9 over their last 12 games and have been getting shelled by opposing teams in their own ballpark. They still rank in the top-half of MLB in terms of their batting average, but the Rockies have had an overall turbulent season from their lineup and not seeing the consistency needed to be much of contenders. Still, they've been known to upset good teams this year and they'll look to steal this series as underdogs at home.

Kyle Freeland with be the Rockies pitcher assigned to the mound and he's seeking his first recorded win on the season. It'll be his seventh start after dealing with some minor injuries throughout the season. His team picked up the win in his last appearance as he only allowed two runs and went into the seventh inning. As he slowly starts to regain his groove throughout the season, expect to see some small, yet steady improvements from the Rockies' pitching staff.

Final Royals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun series between two teams scoring on the base paths. The Kansas City Royals are playing great baseball at the moment and their defensive infield has looked impenetrable behind the efforts of Bobby Witt Jr. and company. They're riding hot at the moment and they'll be looking to capitalize on this advantageous matchup before the All-Star break.

The Colorado Rockies have had their glimmers of success this season, but the reality is that their pitching staff ranks near the bottom of the MLB in several categories and they haven't seen their batting provide much of a counter balance to that. Hopefully getting Kyle Freeland healthy and back in action will provide some aid, but the Rockies will need to add to their overall efforts to become competitive this year.

For our prediction, we have to put our money with the Kansas City Royals to take the win here and immediately take control of the series. They have speed on the base paths and their ability to drop the ball into the shallow outfield will help them score some runs in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Royals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals -1.5 (-118)