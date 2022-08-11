Rudy Gobert gets 100% real on teaming up with Joel Embiid on French team

Rudy Gobert knows Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be a huge addition to France when he suits up for the national team, but he doesn’t want to hype things up.

Embiid obtained French citizenship and is now eligible to play for France in international competition. In fact, he would have been playing in the 2022 EuroBasket had it not been for his multiple hand injuries that needed surgery this offseason. With that, the dream partnership between Embiid and Gobert has to wait for now.

Gobert, nonetheless, was rather careful on his comments with his pairing with Embiid and his addition to France in the future. He noted that they still have to see how the big man will fit on the tight-knit roster they have built over the years.

“He’s an incredible player. There are lots of things to think about. Joel is a unique player and we have a team that is already well-knit. A group that lives well together. You have to see how it might work for the group,” Gobert said, via Eurobasket.

Rudy Gobert’s remarks are quite understandable, especially since it is always difficult to integrate a new player, let alone someone who will be a focal point to a team. That is even harder for national teams who don’t have a lot of time to train together since players have professional obligations.

It’s unknown when Joel Embiid can join France in an international game, but as Gobert suggested, fans should temper their expectations for now.