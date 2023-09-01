Rugby 24's release date has been delayed until early 2024, according to publisher Nacon. The news, revealed on their X (Twitter) account, reveals why the game has been pushed from September 2023, to early 2024.

In case you don't know, Rugby 24 is the latest simulation game from publisher Nacon, developed by Big Ant Studios. The developers also worked on other titles within the sport, including the Rugby League Live series from 2010-2017. So they definitely have experiencing working with the sport, which should hopefully make for some exciting Rugby 24 gameplay.

The previous developers for the games in the series included:

HB Studios Rugby 15 & World Cup 15

Eko Software Rugby 18 Rugby 20 Rugby 22



Overall, Rugby 24 marks the 6th title in the series published by Nacon. Without further ado, let's find out what's causing the game to be delayed.

Why Was Rugby 24 Delayed? When Does The Game Come Out

According to a tweet from the publisher, Rugby 24's release date is now set for Tuesday, January 30th, 2024.

In a tweet from the Dev team, we now know why the game was delayed. According to their post, the main thing holding the development team back is the sheer size and scope of the game. Big Ant Studios worked hard to implement licensed teams from over 130 countries and 15 leagues. Additionally, they've been working to make the game more accurate to the real deal.

“Ever since we began developing the game Rugby 24, our goal has been to create the best simulation and most complete game possible. The team has been working hard to adjust the gameplay, represent the sport as accurately as possible, and integrate all the officially licensed teams, which include over 130 countries and 15 leagues.”

The post mentions that the biggest issue for them right now is “gaining access to some of the top teams' players to capture 3D photos prior to the World Cup.”

Because of these challenges, the game has been delayed to the eve of the Six Nations Tournament, which takes place in February 2024. While some fans may be disappointed, others aren't too upset, considering January is only a few months away. Overall, we just hope the delay means more time to improve Rugby 24's gameplay. A more polished experience benefits both fans and developers to ensure a successful launch.

