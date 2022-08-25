Rumor: Angels’ early ‘top candidate’ to replace manager Phil Nevin, revealed

Barring any major surprise, the Los Angeles Angels will be on the lookout for a new manager in the offseason. They opened up the 2022 season with Joe Maddon in the dugout, but amid the team’s 12-game losing streak in May, general manager Perry Minasian elected to fire him and appoint Phil Nevin as his replacement for the remainder of the campaign.

The Angels reportedly already have an eye on just who they would like to see replace Nevin for next season.

According to USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale, Bruce Bochy is a “top candidate” for multiple managerial openings, including the Angels.

Bochy, who has not managed since his departure from the San Francisco Giants in 2019, is “interested” in making a return to the majors as a manager. This comes as the three-time World Series-winning manager will be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in a year.

Nightengale further noted that Bochy is also a contender for the Texas Rangers’ soon-to-be managerial vacancy. They parted ways with Chris Woodward earlier this month and called on Tony Beasley to fill the role of interim manager for the rest of the season.

Over the years, Bochy has been linked with several managerial openings. For one, he was in the rumor mill over the possibility of returning to the San Diego Padres to be their new manager, but the front office decided to bring in Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics instead.

Bochy did note following his exit from the Giants that he hit the “pause button” on his managing career in the majors. At the least, he is slated to return to the dugout next year for Team France in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Angels reportedly will conduct a “full-scale managerial search” after the ongoing season, which could then come under new ownership. Angels owner Arte Moreno’s recently announced that he is exploring a potential sale of the team.

The Angels currently sit in fourth place in the AL West standings with a 52-72 record. In the big picture, a multitude of changes within the organization are expected to come later this year.